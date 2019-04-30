Wrestling with issues on your iPad? Try out these fixes to common problems

Share

Apple’s iPad range tops the tablet market. Apple has sold well over 350 million of them worldwide and there are currently five different models to choose from. These tablets may be as close to perfection as you can get, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t flaws and potential issues to overcome. We’ve been digging around to unearth some common iPad problems and try to find workable solutions for them. Sometimes you need to go beyond a simple reset to get your iPad back on track.

Problem: Frozen screen

You may find from time to time that your iPad screen freezes and remains unresponsive to your touch. It’s a common complaint at Apple’s support forum. The most likely culprit is a specific app, but it’s not always easy to identify which one. If it happens repeatedly, take note of what you have running and try uninstalling it to see if that solves the problem permanently. Whatever the cause, your immediate solutions to a frozen iPad screen are the same.

Possible solutions:

Try restarting your device first by pressing and holding the Power button until you see “slide to power off” on screen, and then slide to power off. Press and hold the same button to turn it back on. You’ll know it worked when you see the Apple logo. If the screen isn’t responding, you might need to force restart the device in which case you should press and hold the Power button and the Home button at the same time for around 10 seconds. You’ll know it worked when the Apple logo appears. For newer iPads without the Home button, press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts. If it stubbornly refuses to react to a restart or reset, then you’ll need to try a restore. Plug it into your computer using the cable provided. Load up iTunes on the computer, select your iPad, choose the Summary tab, and hit the Restore iPad button. This will erase your content, so you may prefer to choose Restore Backup on the Summary tab. Bear in mind that you’ll lose anything you haven’t backed up.

Issue: iPad won’t turn on

It’s a nightmare with any electronic device when it refuses to turn on at all. Don’t assume the worst, though, it may prove easy to revive. This is another common post in the Apple support forum.

Possible solutions:

Try holding down the Power button and the Home button together until you see the Apple logo. For newer iPads without the Home button, press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts. Maybe the battery is just empty. Plug the iPad into the wall charger using the original cable and charger that came in the box and wait an hour before trying the first step again. If your iPad turns on but gets stuck during startup, then plug it into your computer with iTunes running and repeat step one, except this time, don’t let go of the buttons when you see the Apple logo, keep holding them until you see the recovery mode screen. You should get the option to Restore or Update. Choose Update and it will try to reinstall iOS without wiping your data. If none of this works, then it’s time to contact Apple or drop into an Apple Store if you’re able to.

Glitch: iTunes doesn’t recognize iPad

Some people have reported issues with plugging the iPad into the computer and booting up iTunes only to find that the iPad isn’t there. If iTunes isn’t recognizing your iPad then you can try a few things to solve the problem.

Possible solutions:

Check the battery icon on the iPad when you plug it into your computer. If it has a lightning bolt on it to denote charging or it says Not Charging next to it then you know the port and the cable are working and you can move to step 2. If it doesn’t then try another port. If that doesn’t work then try another cable. Make sure that you have the latest version of iTunes. If it’s on a PC then go to Help and then select Check for Updates. If it’s on a Mac then hit the iTunes tab and select Check for Updates. If you have the latest version or updating makes no difference, try step 3. Turn the iPad off. Turn the computer off. Turn them both back on again and plug the iPad in. If you see a Trust this Computer alert, unlock your device and tap Trust. Still no joy? Take a look at Apple’s support article for further suggestions on how to fix this glitch.

Problem: iPad won’t charge

If you find that your iPad won’t charge up when you plug it into the power adapter, there are a couple of possible reasons. If it doesn’t charge when you plug it into the computer, it may just be the port you are using, try the power adapter instead. You can see whether the USB port on your computer is charging it or not by looking at the battery icon on the iPad. If it is charging, you’ll see the lightning symbol; if not, it will say Not Charging next to it. Some computer ports can’t provide enough juice to charge the iPad, and it will always charge more slowly via the computer, even if it does work.

Possible solutions:

You want to check if it’s the cable or power adapter itself so, if possible, try the cable and power adapter with another compatible device, or try a different power adapter and cable. It’s always worth rebooting your iPad to see if that helps. Some people report success after turning on Airplane mode, so it’s worth a try. If the cable or power adapter is not the problem and nothing else has worked, then there could be a fault with the iPad and you’ll need to contact Apple, contact the retailer where you bought it, or go into an Apple Store.

Issue: iPad won’t connect to Wi-Fi

A lot of people have trouble connecting to Wi-Fi networks with their iPads. Before you start serious troubleshooting, you should check Settings > Wi-Fi on the iPad and make sure that it is turned on. It’s also worth making sure that Wi-Fi is accessible on another device.

Possible solutions:

There’s a reason IT departments the world over tell everyone to turn it off and on again as a first troubleshooting step – because it often works. Try turning off your iPad and router and then turn them both on again and wait a few seconds before trying to reconnect. Try telling the iPad to forget the network in Settings by tapping the network name and selecting forget. Turn the iPad off and on again and then reconnect to the network and re-enter the details as necessary. You can also try Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Make sure you have the latest iOS software by going to Settings > General > Software Update. You should plug your iPad into the power adapter before updating. Older iPads can be updated via iTunes on the Summary tab via the Check for Update option. If your iPad still won’t connect then it’s worth checking with your ISP for help or advice. The problem could be related to your specific router. You might want to update the firmware or change the channel. If nothing so far has worked, then you may consider trying to connect to a different Wi-Fi network with your iPad just to test if it works. If not, then it’s time to contact Apple for further help.

Glitch: iPad is running slow

If you find that your iPad is not its usual zippy self and you are experiencing some lag when you navigate around then you can try a couple of fixes. You may just have too many things running.

Possible solutions:

Double tap the Home button and swipe up on each open app or game to close it. If you have a newer iPad without the Home button, then swipe up from the bottom of the Home screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen to open the recently used apps list. You could also just reset the iPad by holding down the Power button and the Home button simultaneously for 10 seconds. For newer iPads without the Home button, press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts. You really need at least 2GB of free space for smooth operation, so take a look in Settings > General > iPad Storage and check. You may need to delete some files or uninstall some apps. Some apps take up more and more space over time, so it can even be worth uninstalling and then reinstalling an app to clear it. You may also consider going to Settings > Safari and tapping Clear History and Website Data, then Clear History and Data to clear out your cache, but this will also log you out of websites you’ve signed into. As a last resort, you might try a factory reset. This will wipe everything though, so make sure you back up first. If you do a factory reset, test the iPad without restoring a backup just to see if it runs any better. If you subsequently restore a backup and it slows down again, then you’ll know the issue is with something in the backup.

Problem: Cellular data connection dropping

Quite a few iPad owners have been complaining about cellular data connections dropping frequently. Obviously, this will be seriously influenced by how good the coverage is in your area. If you have good coverage on the same network with your phone, but the iPad is struggling, you could try a couple of things. First, check in Settings > General > Cellular and make sure it’s on. You could also try a restart. If it continues to be a problem, go through the steps below.

Possible solutions:

Make sure you have up to date carrier settings in Settings > General > About. Check that you have the latest iOS software by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Remove the SIM card and then put it back in again. You can also try Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Some people have found success by disabling LTE in Settings > Cellular Data > Enable LTE. If none of that works, a factory reset might be worth trying, just make sure you back up first. If you’re still having problems, it’s time to contact your carrier’s support or visit an Apple Store for more help.

Issue: Random crashing

A lot of iPad owners suffer from problems with random crashing where an app spontaneously closes or the iPad suddenly restarts. You might find that this is a bigger issue on older iPads. You can try a few different things to alleviate the problem. It is quite likely to be related to specific apps, so take note of what you were doing when it crashes and see if a pattern emerges over time.

Possible solutions:

Press and hold the Power button and then slide to power off. Press and hold the button to turn it on again. You could also reset by pressing and holding the Power button and the Home button at the same time for 10 seconds. For newer iPads without the Home button, press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts. Neither of these solutions is liable to affect a permanent fix. Connect to Wi-Fi and go to Settings > General > Software Update to make sure that your iPad is has the latest software. If there’s an update available then download it and install it. Open the App Store and tap Updates and then update all of your apps. If your crashes are occurring in Safari specifically then maybe try going to Settings > Safari and tap Clear History and Website Data, then Clear History and Data. Note that this will log you out of websites that you’re logged into. If you’re still having problems then try wiping the iPad with a factory reset and restoring. If none of the above has worked for you then try contacting Apple. If you’re able to reproduce the crash and you can take it into an Apple Store to show them, then you will be able to get some help.

Problem: App won’t sync or download

Are you having trouble getting that new app you just purchased to sync to your iPad? Some people have found that apps will refuse to download. There are a few possible reasons.

Possible solutions: