10 annoying iPad Pro problems, and what to do about them

The iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch display, split-screen support, and 10-hour battery life are tempting millions into buying Apple’s biggest tablet ever. It’s an attractive device for productivity and creativity, but it’s not flawless. If you’ve recently splurged on one, then you have every right to expect it to work perfectly. Unfortunately, for some people it has been behaving unprofessionally. These are the most common iPad Pro problems currently being reported online, with advice on how you should work around them, or, if possible, fix them.

Problems with restarts, Wi-Fi, screen freezing, and more

Problem: iPad Pro shuts down or restarts by itself

We’ve seen quite a few threads in the Apple support forums about the iPad Pro shutting down by itself or randomly restarting for no apparent reason.

Potential solutions:

Hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together for at least 10 seconds, or until you see the Apple logo. This may at least temporarily fix the issue.

If you notice that crashes occur when you are using a specific app or playing a specific game, then try uninstalling it and test to see if the problem is gone.

Back up your data, then try a factory reset. Restore your backup when it’s done and test to see if the problem returns. If it does, then you might consider a factory reset followed by setting up the iPad Pro as a new device, instead of restoring the backup. It’s possible that one of the apps you’ve installed or something in your settings is causing the crashes, so setting up as new could help. Just be vigilant when you do start reinstalling apps for anything that seems to introduce a problem.

If the problem persists after you’ve factory reset and set up the device as new, then you need to contact Apple.

Issue: Echo in Skype calls and other video calls

A lot of people have found that callers on the other end of video calls when using the iPad Pro are hearing an echo. It doesn’t happen with FaceTime, but it does happen with a number of third-party apps such as Skype and Facebook Messenger. This problem has been reported several times on the Apple support forums and on Microsoft’s forum.

Workaround:

If you have a headset or earphones with a microphone, you can plug them in and the echo will be gone.

Potential solution:

This looks to be a software issue. The fact that FaceTime doesn’t suffer from the problem suggests that the developers of other video calls apps may be able to update their software to fix it. It may be worth uninstalling the app you’re having a problem with, turning off your iPad Pro, turning it back on, and then reinstalling the app.

Take a look in Settings > General > Software Update to make sure your iPad Pro has the latest software from Apple.

If the problem persists then contact the developer of the app you’re having problems with and report it. You should also report it to Apple.

Problem: Can’t connect to Wi-Fi

A few people are having trouble getting the iPad Pro to connect to a Wi-Fi network, while others are experiencing poor internet connectivity and interference. This is a very common issue for all sorts of devices, and it’s usually fairly easy to fix. Here’s what to try:

Potential solutions:

Turn your router and your iPad Pro off and on again. Hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together for around 10 seconds and you should see the Apple logo as the device reboots. It’s also worth restarting the router if you can.

Try resetting all your network settings by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. You’ll have to input your passwords again.

If your router has MAC filtering turned on, then you may need to turn it off. It is possible to add your iPad’s MAC address, but due to Apple’s MAC randomization, there’s a good chance it’s going to change and refuse to connect the next time you try. The simplest solution is just to turn MAC filtering off altogether.

It’s possible that your DNS settings are the problem. You can change them in Settings > Wi-Fi by tapping the “i” icon next to your network and scrolling down to DNS. Tap on the numbers and change them to “8.8.8.8” or “8.8.8.4” if you want to use Google’s servers, or you could use OpenDNS, which is “208.67.222.222” or “208.67.222.220”.

If you’re using a VPN service, make sure you have the latest updates.

Make sure that your router firmware is fully updated. You may need to check with your ISP or the router manufacturer.

If you believe you’re experiencing interference, considering moving your router to a new location. A wall (or several walls) would be causing interference between your iPad and the router.

Issue: Screen freezing during use

Some people have found that the iPad Pro keeps freezing while in use, with people stating it can freeze during startup or when using apps. The screen will freeze and can remain unresponsive for a number of seconds. It may resume as normal, or stay frozen indefinitely.

Workaround:

Try double clicking the Home button to bring up the app switcher screen and swipe to close the app you were using when the screen froze. This seems to temporarily fix the problem for some people, but others report that the touchscreen is still unresponsive when they exit the app switcher screen.

Hold down the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons together for at least 10 seconds, or until you see the Apple logo. Your iPad Pro should work again now, but the problem might crop up again.

Potential fixes:

You can try resetting all of the device’s settings by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset All Settings.

You should try restoring your iPad Pro to factory settings via iTunes. Back up any precious files first, then plug your iPad Pro into your computer using the cable that came with it. Launch iTunes and choose your iPad Pro, then click on Summary and Restore. Click Restore again to confirm. Keep in mind that restoring from a backup may reintroduce the problem, though, you could try testing for a while without restoring a backup to see if the issue is resolved.

If the problem persists, even after a restore with a fresh set up and without restoring a backup, then it’s time to contact Apple or take your iPad Pro into the nearest Apple Store and ask about a replacement.

Problem: Battery life is poor

There is a whopping 10,307 mAh battery in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a 7,306 mAh battery in the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Both should keep you going for ten hours at a time, but not everyone is finding the battery life to be as advertised, with some noticing a drain while the device is plugged in and charging. If you find that the battery is draining much faster than expected, especially if it’s draining quickly while in standby, you may have a problem.

Workarounds:

With a 12.9-inch screen to power, brightness will have a big impact on the iPad Pro’s battery. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness and turn the brightness down. Set a comfortable level and then enable Auto-Brightness to cater for different background lighting situations.

If you have a lot of apps refreshing content in the background it can really drain your battery. Apple forums user sfaikes pointed to the Microsoft OneNote app as the cause for their own battery drain issues. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and toggle off any apps you don’t need updating themselves. They’ll still refresh when you open them.

You’ll find some more relevant suggestions in our iPhone battery tips roundup.

Potential solutions: