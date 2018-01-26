How to check your IMEI number on an iPhone, Android, or other phone

Every mobile phone has an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number that identifies your phone. If your phone is stolen, you can call your network provider and have them blacklist the device using its IMEI number, which should make it useless to the thief, even if they change the SIM card.

Your IMEI should be 15 digits long and it can be used to check various bits of information, such as the country of origin, the manufacturer, and the model number. You can also use it to check on the history of a device and find out if it has ever been reported stolen via services like CheckMend. Luckily, there are various easy ways to find it, so let’s look at how to check your IMEI number.

Before we start, keep in mind that you should never share your IMEI number publicly. The IMEI numbers in the following screenshots have been redacted.

How to check IMEI using a phone dialer

The universal method for checking your IMEI, which will work on an iPhone, an Android phone, and other, is to open your phone app and dial in the following:

*#06#

A box should pop up with your IMEI code in it, and you can copy the number down and then tap Dismiss or OK to close the box.

How to check IMEI on an Android phone

On an Android phone, you can find the IMEI in the settings menu. It will usually be in:

Settings > About phone > Status

Sometimes it will be:

Settings > General > About device > Status

You’ll want to write or type the number out somewhere else.

How to check IMEI on an iPhone

It’s very easy to find your iPhone’s IMEI. Simply go to:

Settings > General > About

Scroll down and look for the IMEI entry in the list. You can also touch and hold the number to copy it to the clipboard and then paste it somewhere else.

Other ways to check your IMEI

Some devices, such as the iPhone 6S and later, for example, display the IMEI on the SIM tray. Some phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, show the IMEI number on the back. Older phones with removable batteries quite often list the IMEI under the battery, usually on top of the SIM slot.

How to check the IMEI if you lost the phone

If your iPhone or Android phone has been stolen and you forgot to check and write down the IMEI number, there’s still a chance you can find it. If you kept the box that your phone came in, there’s a good chance you’ll find a sticker on the outside of it that lists the IMEI number of your phone.