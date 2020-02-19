What iPhone do I have? How to find out your iPhone model number

Apple has released many iPhones. Yes, some — like the iPhone X and later — are more distinctive than others, but it’s not always obvious whether you have an iPhone 7 or an iPhone 6. This is especially true if you didn’t happen to buy your iPhone yourself.

This can be a problem if you want to sell your iPhone, or if you want to know whether an app or iOS update will be compatible with it. Still, identifying your iPhone model is pretty simple. In the case of recent models, you can simply dip into the settings and check which iPhone you have. And in the case of earlier models, you can check the model number on the back of your phone, as well as our list below of iPhone models and their respective model numbers.

What iPhone do I have?

If you want to find out which iPhone you have, you can simply go to Settings > General > About.

The About page gives you general info about your iPhone. It details the version of iOS you’re running, the storage capacity, and the model number. Also, if your iPhone is running iOS 12.2 or later, you can see your iPhone’s model name. This means that if you have an iPhone 5S or later, you should be able to see the model name.

However, if you have an iPhone 5 or earlier, you won’t be able to upgrade to iOS 12.2. By extension, you won’t be able to see your iPhone model name within Settings. Nonetheless, you can still find out your iPhone’s model number. Once again, make sure you’ve navigated to Settings > General > About.

In About, tap the number on the right of Model Number. Initially, this will be a number beginning with M or N. However, when you tap on it, you’ll see a number beginning with A. This is your iPhone’s model number, and you can use it to identify your iPhone. Just refer to the list below, and you’ll be able to see which iPhone model you have.

Also, you can find the model number (beginning with A) on the back of your iPhone, if you can’t be bothered to go to Settings.

What iPhone model do I have?

So, from newest to oldest, here is every iPhone model Apple has released, as well as each model’s number. As of writing, this list counts 24 models. But the consumer tech industry being what it is, expect this list to have at least doubled in another 10 years.

iPhone 11 Pro: A2160, A2217, A2215

iPhone 11 Pro Max: A2161, A2220, A2218

iPhone 11: A2111, A2223, A2221

iPhone XS: A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100

iPhone XS Max: A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104

iPhone XR: A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108

iPhone X: A1865, A1901, A1902

iPhone 8: A1863, A1905, A1906

iPhone 8 Plus: A1864, A1897, A1898

iPhone 7: A1660, A1778, A1779

iPhone 7 Plus: A1661, A1784, A1785

iPhone 6S: A1633, A1688, A1700

iPhone 6S Plus: A1634, A1687, A1699

iPhone 6: A1549, A1586, A1589

iPhone 6 Plus: A1522, A1524, A1593

iPhone SE: A1723, A1662, A1724

iPhone 5S: A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528,

A1530, A1533

A1530, A1533 iPhone 5C: A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532

iPhone 5: A1428, A1429, A1442

iPhone 4S: A1431, A1387

iPhone 4: A1349, A1332

iPhone 3GS: A1325, A1303

iPhone 3G: A1324, A1241

iPhone: A1203

Editors' Recommendations