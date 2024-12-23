Here’s every carrier that lets your iPhone send RCS messages to Android phones

RCS messaging has gained popularity by leaps and bounds this past year, especially in the Western market. More than 1 billion people are estimated to use RCS messaging at present, and a huge part of that growth is due to Apple introducing RCS compatibility with the arrival of iOS 18.

While iOS 18 has supported RCS messaging with Android phones since it launched in September, carrier support was a bit scarce upon launch. Now, Apple has updated its support page with an expanded list of carriers that support RCS.

These carriers are:

AT&T

C Spire

Consumer Cellular

Cricket

FirstNet

H20 Wireless

Metro by T-Mobile

PureTalk

Red Pocket

Spectrum

T-Mobile USA

TracFone/Straight Talk

US Cellular

Verizon Wireless

Visible

Xfinity Mobile

Recommended Videos

Despite the updates, this isn’t a comprehensive list. There are still a few networks like Boost Mobile that offer RCS support, but aren’t included in the lineup. Either way, the list provides a starting point if you’re trying to determine a carrier to use.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

There are a few big names missing from that list, though. Most notably, Google Fi is nowhere to be found. A few months ago, Google issued a statement that only Apple could make RCS possible for iPhone users. So far, that carrier doesn’t support RCS between Google and iPhone users.

So, what is RCS messaging? Think of it like an updated version of SMS and MMS messaging. That isn’t a perfect analogy, but what you need to know is that it enables Apple iMessage-like functionality, including read receipts, the ability to share high-resolution media without unwanted compression, and much more.

Something to keep in mind is that RCS isn’t meant to serve as a replacement for apps like iMessage. It’s an improvement over SMS, but iMessage has features that neither SMS nor RCS have. RCS is still a big feature, though, and it’s great to see more and more carriers supporting it so as many people as possible can make the switch away from SMS.