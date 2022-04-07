Tag Heuer tees off with special Golf Edition of its latest smartwatch

The new Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches have only recently gone on sale, but that hasn’t stopped the company from announcing a special edition version. The Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the brand’s previous models, as it also released a Golf Edition of the Connected Modular 45 in 2019.

The Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is based on the 45mm version of the new range, not the sleeker 42mm version we recently reviewed. This means it has a larger ceramic bezel set around a flat sapphire crystal over the 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, while the 45mm case is made from titanium with a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) finish. The crown has a rubber surround to make it easier to twist and navigate through the watch’s menu and golf course maps, and there are two pushers for other functions on either side of it.

What makes the Golf Edition unique are all the design changes and extras. The bezel proudly shows the Golf Edition name and has a 1-18 scale for use on the golf course, which matches up with an indicator found in the Tag Heuer Golf app. It comes with a choice of a white rubber strap with a golf ball-like dimpled design, or a simple black perforated strap to make it a little less sporty. As a fun and unusual addition, the titanium clasp on the white strap has a built-in magnetic ball marker.

Made for use on the golf course, there have been some changes made to the Tag Heuer Golf feature for this new watch, which is part of the Tag Heuer Sport app pre-installed on the watch and available for both iOS and Android phones. The Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition now has automatic swing detection, which activates when it registers a swing movement at the tee area on a golf course. It also works with the app’s Driving Range feature, and enhances historical data to show a detailed heat map of previous performance, and to help better identify club strategies.

The app contains detailed 2D maps of 40,000 golf courses around the world, with a redesigned interface to show distances, score, hole numbers, and club information on the screen during play. When your round is over, if you’re using the iOS app it can generate 3D visualizations with a shot trajectory for each hole. Outside of the golf app, there are several new Golf Edition watch faces including ones that match your choice of strap.

Like the Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition, the Calibre E4 Golf Edition comes in a special presentation box that includes three Titleist golf balls and a spare ball marker. It’s available to purchase now through Tag Heuer’s online store for $2,650 or 2,200 British pounds, which is $150/100 pounds more than the standard titanium Connected Calibre E4 with DLC.

