It’s quite literally Mario time all the time thanks to a brand tie-up few would have expected. Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has announced the Tag Heuer Connected X Super Mario Limited Edition smartwatch, bringing the mustachioed plumber’s image and style to one of the classiest (and most expensive) wearables you can buy.

What’s perhaps more surprising than the brand partnership itself is how seriously the two have taken it. This isn’t a half-hearted partnership, as both Tag Heuer and Nintendo have put Mario front and center, with the character’s influence running throughout the smartwatch from the color scheme of the straps and the watch face, to the design of the bezel and crown.

Most interestingly, Mario has been tied in with your daily activity. Different animations play when you reach key points towards your daily activity goal, including Mario collecting a Super Mushroom and a Super Star, which result in power-ups, and eventually him climbing the Goal Pole most will remember from Super Mario games when you reach 100% of your daily target.

Add in an animated Mario playing tennis, golf, or another sport, and you get a motivational system that’s a lot more fun than you’d expect on a smartwatch like this. There are four custom watch dials in total to choose from, all of which are currently exclusive to this version, and integrate Mario into familiar Tag Heuer watch faces. For example, there are two versions of the Heuer 02 face, which use colors taken from Mario’s cap, or from his overalls.

The smartwatch’s case and strap have been given a Mario makeover too. You have a choice of a red and black leather strap or a red perforated rubber strap, each held together with a steel clasp featuring Mario’s M logo. The lacquered bezel has a subtle red gradient finish, and has a mushroom, pipe, and star icon at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions. The lacquered pushers also have a red stripe, and the crown features Mario’s M logo too. Inscribed on the case back are the words, “Tag Heuer X Super Mario Limited Edition,” and the whole thing is presented in a beautiful red travel case.

Technically the smartwatch hasn’t changed from other models in the current collection. It has a 45mm case made of stainless steel, is water resistant to 5 ATM, a heart rate monitor on the back, and runs Google’s Wear OS software. Only 2,000 Tag Heuer X Super Mario Limited Edition smartwatches will be made, and it costs $2,150 or 1,800 British pounds. It’ll be available through Tag Heuer’s online store and selected boutique retail stores from July 15.

