The Shark FlexFusion — the perfect gift and now 15% off

Looking for great hair dryer deals to be the favorite gift giver this holiday season? How about checking out the Shark FlexFusion instead? Styling as well as drying your hair, the device is the ideal way to get salon-perfect hair from home. Right now, there’s 15% off the Shark FlexFusion range when you buy direct from Sharkclean.com. All you have to do is use the code FUSION15 any time between now and December 31. That means you could get a Shark FlexFusion from just $280 depending on the model you choose. Sounds good, right? Let’s take a look at the range.

Why you should buy a Shark FlexFusion

Particularly for anyone with thick hair, buying one of the best hair dryers is a huge game changer. However, it’s an even bigger deal if you combine drying with styling components. Many people love the Dyson Corrale for this role but it isn’t perfect and it’s much more expensive than the Shark FlexFusion. Going with Shark means you can budget for an extra gift or simply enjoy a considerable saving.

One of the best options is the with Wet-or-Dry Fusion Brush. Down to $280 from $330 when you apply the code FUSION15, you get the perfect all-in-one tool for drying, curling, volumizing, smoothing, or straightening. There’s no risk of heat damage from styling and you can even dry and style wet hair. It also has a scalp shield for protecting your scalp, and it’s developed by dermatologists so you’re all good here.

When buying, you can choose two accessories such as a FrizzFighter, Oval Burhs, or auto-wrapper. It’s perfect for personalizing your gift choice for your loved one. If you want to spend more, you can do so by investing in more accessories, or by adding on an air straightener. It’s great to have such flexibility here as it feels much more like picking an individual gift for someone rather than just choosing an out-of-the-box solution.

The Shark FlexFusion range is now available with 15% off when you use the code FUSION15 at Sharkclean.com. The code works until December 31 but we think it’d be great to buy now to gift to someone ahead of the holidays. Check out which bundle works best for you by tapping the link below and don’t forget to apply the code!