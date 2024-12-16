 Skip to main content
Get up to 32% off Aqara smart locks for the holidays

Good Deal Aqara Smart Lock U100 woman entering home with hands full, pet
Aqara

At the risk of sounding dull, the key to the smart home begins with — in my humble opinion — the front door. Allow me to explain. One of the top recommendations I always give for people starting a smart home is to install either a video doorbell or a smart lock. When used together, they are a tour de force. You can let package couriers in temporarily to drop an expensive delivery inside your home — instead of having it sit around outside for hours. You can also issue guest or temp keys for family, friends, and beyond. Which brings us to the topic of today, Aqara’s smart locks. They do all of this and more and they’re on sale today for a pretty hefty discount.

The Aqara Smart Lock U100 and Aqara Smart Lock U300 are the focus today, and you can get up to 32% off at Amazon from now until December 22. The U100 is $130 instead of $190, while the U300 is $180 instead of $230. Let’s talk a bit more about what they can do.

Aqara Smart Lock U100 — $130 $190 32% off

Aqara Smart Lock U100 installed on door opened with phone
Aqara

With Apple Home and Home Key support, and plenty of automation through Aqara, including third-party devices, this smart lock is fully customizable. For example, you can sync it with ecosystems like Google Home, Alexa, or even IFTTT. It features an auto-lock and do-not-disturb mode, the latter of which mutes door lock sounds to keep the house quiet. You could also enable the always open mode which leaves the door unlocked, for when you know visitors are coming.

This smart lock can be opened via the built-in keypad, Bluetooth with your phone or app, and fingerprint — with up to 50 unique fingerprints stored. It’s powered by standard AA batteries, which should last for up to 8 months under standard use.

Aqara Smart Lock U300 — $180 $230 22% off

Aqara Smart Lock U300 installed on front door
Aqara

The Smart Lock U300, as you can see, features a more streamlined and modern design with the keypad built right into the handle element. It also supports Apple Home and Home Keys integration. Plus, it syncs with an Aqara thread-enabled Matter hub, Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings. You can unlock it via the keypad, fingerprints, or your phone. You can also use an Aqara NFC card, but that’s sold separately.

It has auto-lock and do-not-disturb modes, and temporary passcodes, and it’s all easy to install.

