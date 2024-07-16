This year’s Alienware Prime Day deals brings a bargain that will be hard to refuse for any serious gamer — Dell’s $600 discount on the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, which slashes its price from $2,800 to a more reasonable $2,200. While it’s still relatively expensive, it’s an excellent price for a machine that’s this powerful, in one of the most interesting Prime Day gaming PC deals. You’re going to have to complete your purchase quickly if you’re interested though, as we don’t think offer will last until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 isn’t just an excellent gaming desktop — it’s our top pick among all the best gaming PCs that we’ve reviewed this year. It all begins with the powerful performance that it offers that will meet the needs of even the most hardcore gamer, with this configuration boasting of the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM that will let your run multiple apps alongside your video games, such as streaming software, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The redesigned chassis of the Alienware Aurora R16 is much more compact compared to the gaming desktop’s previous generations, so it will help reduce the space that your gaming setup takes on your desk, but without sacrificing power or the thermal system that will keep it running at peak performance even after hours of usage. The gaming PC also features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it’s ready to go right after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals.

In one of the best gaming PC deals for Prime Day, Dell has lowered the price of the Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card by $600 to $2,200, from this configuration’s original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap, but every gamer will want this gaming desktop in their arsenal. You need to push through with your transaction for the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC as soon as you can though, because like with most of the Prime Day deals worth buying, this offer may end at any moment.