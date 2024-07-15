 Skip to main content
Prime Day board game deals: All the classics are on sale!

By
The Earth board game and its components in use.
Earth

With many Prime Day deals going on right now, all eyes are on tech-based deals. But what about if you also love to indulge in another hobby such as board gaming? There are many board game deals going on alongside the big ticket items, and we’ve spent some time tracking down the best Prime Day board game deals around right now. Below, you’ll find them all neatly rounded up, divided by their price range. We’ve also looked at what you should consider before buying a board game in case you’re new to the world of tabletop gaming, so you can easily find the right choice for your situation.

Best board game Prime Day deals under $25

Board games can often be pretty expensive so we’ve picked out the best board game Prime Day deals which cost under $25. These tend to be classic games like checkers, Sorry, and Monopoly. If you’re looking to kit out your home with some old-school favorites, or you simply want to introduce your kids to the games you enjoyed playing while growing up, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash.

  • Sorry! —
  • Connect 4 —
  • Chutes and Ladders —
  • Clue —
  • The Game of Life —
  • Scrabble —

Other board game Prime Day deals we love

Besides budget-friendly board game Prime Day deals, there are also lots of others and we’ve picked them all out below. These range from the best board games for the holidays right up to the kind of games that you’ll need to get ChatGPT to teach you how to play, such is their complexity.

  • Jumanji —
  • Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes —
  • Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal —
  • Ticket To Ride —
  • Star Wars Legion —

How to choose a board game on Prime Day

Potentially, you could simply pick one of the best board games that we’ve listed in the past. We hand picked them all to appeal to a wide range of players and interests so you can’t go wrong with any of these. However, it’s also useful to think about what your aim is with your purchase.

Have a think about who the target audience is. Who are you planning on playing the board game with? If you want a game to play with all the family, you may want to keep costs down and go for something relatively simple like Monopoly or even Sorry. However, if your kids have played a few games already, try something like Ticket to Ride or Catan which bridges the gap between basic games and more complex titles.

It’s also useful to think about how many of you will be playing. Most games are best suited to 4-6 players so if you want something specifically for just 2 (or even solo), make sure you buy something that suits those needs. Most games will say you can play them with just two people but you’ll often gain the most fun with a handful of you.

Genre is also important as there are many types of board game now. Some might be strategy focused (think Risk) but others can be card games with you building a deck to beat your opponent in some way. There are co-operative experiences too which can be good for gathering as a team. Another type can be RPG-based with you working together to explore a dungeon. Games like Twilight Imperium turn into multiple day fares with their huge scope which means the game almost feels never-ending but is perfect for a long adventure.

There are party games too like Codewords which encourage you to suss each other out rather than rely on anything too complex. Ultimately, it’s important to think about what kind of game appeals to you, how many players will be involved, and how long you want the game to last. In some cases, you might want a quick 30 minute session but at other times, you may want a game that will last you many hours or even days. Of course, sales periods are the perfect time to try something a little different.

How we chose these board game Prime Day deals

We spend our days searching for the best deals. Every day is like Prime Day for us, as we don’t take a break from finding ways to save you money. That extends to all things tech but also all things board gaming. When it comes to board game Prime Day deals, we first of all only look for board games that are actually worth buying. There are tons of options around but that doesn’t mean that every single one is worth your time and money. So, we focus on the ones that we’d love to play and the ones we’d recommend to everyone.

Once we’ve figured out what board games are worth recommending, we then focus on finding you the lowest price for all of these. We do so by checking all the major retailers and seeing what sales they have. Prime Day might be an Amazon event but other retailers also get in on the action with their own sales, so we make sure to check everywhere.

What do we do then? We check again. We keep checking back regularly as sales prices can change throughout the day so we don’t want you to miss out on a sweet deal. That way, all you need to do is check back here regularly, and we’ve got you covered.

