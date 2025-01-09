Enjoy gaming on the move with this Lenovo Legion Go deal

If your eyes are on gaming PC deals but you’re thinking of snapping up something more portable, check out the Lenovo Legion Go on sale right now at Best Buy. Normally $700, it’s down to $650 for a limited time only. It’s likely enjoying a price cut because the Lenovo Legion Go S has just been announced at CES 2025, but that’s going to be pricey on launch, and the Lenovo Legion Go is still worth a look. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Go

In our Lenovo Legion Go review, we described it as a “creative portable PC that delivers innovative features.” It has a strong build quality along with a top-of-the-line display. Its button placement could be a little better, but otherwise it has a great design. It has a 8.8-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Its 144Hz refresh rate means it can cope with fast-moving action no matter what game you’re playing, but it can also be scaled down to 800p and 60Hz for conserving battery life.

In terms of power, the Lenovo Legion Go uses an AMD Z1 Extreme CPU along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. While the Steam Deck has the reputation for being top of our look at the best handheld gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion Go is still the best option if you want a larger screen. It even includes a kickstand and detachable controllers, which are very strongly reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch design.

You might think that a gaming laptop makes more sense, but in reality the Lenovo Legion Go is better than a gaming laptop thanks to being truly portable. It’s versatile and uses Windows 11, so you can install any games you want without a hitch. There’s no need for extra modifications like with the Steam Deck.

An ideal addition to any gamer’s arsenal, especially if you’re short on space or plan on gaming on the move, the Lenovo Legion Go is usually $700. Right now, it’s $50 off at Best Buy, so it’s down to $650. Check it out now via the button below, and enjoy a nice discount related to the CES announcement of the new model.