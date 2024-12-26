 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop is a beast — and it’s $700 off right now

Someone typing on the Alienware m18 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want to get a powerful device from gaming laptop deals, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you should also be on the lookout for huge discounts, like the Alienware m18 R2 at $700 off from Dell. The machine is still pretty expensive — down to $3,300 from $4,000 originally — but it’s the type of investment gamers won’t regret, as it’s one of the best possible PC gaming laptop experiences. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

There’s a growing trend of thin and light gaming laptops, but the Alienware m18 R2 goes the opposite direction. Like its predecessor, the Alienware m18, it skips the sleek and slim designs of some of its peers in favor of packing as much power as possible in its body. Inside the Alienware m18 R2 are the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. It will be a while before you need an upgrade if you have the Alienware m18 R2.

Another reason for the size of the Alienware m18 R2 is its 18-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to soak in all the details of the games you play. The gaming laptop also comes with a massive 4TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you’ll have enough storage space to install several AAA titles at the same time.

The Alienware m18 R2 is a beast of a machine, and its performance warrants its hefty $4,000 price tag. You can get it with a $700 discount if you buy it from Dell right now though, which brings it down to $3,300. The savings don’t nudge the device into the affordable category, but it’s an excellent price considering its capabilities. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as it may disappear at any moment.

