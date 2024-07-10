 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC has a $400 price cut today

By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.
Alienware

If your gaming desktop needs an upgrade because it can no longer keep up with the requirements of today’s video games, here’s an offer that you shouldn’t refuse — the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for only $1,200, following a $400 discount from Dell on its original price of $1,600. The bargain may expire any minute though, so if you think this machine is perfect for you, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for various reasons, but it starts with the performance provided by this gaming desktop. For this particular configuration, you’ll be getting the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. You won’t have any trouble playing the best PC games, and you’re also going to be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this machine.

The Alienware Aurora R16 takes up a lot less space compared to previous generations of the gaming PC such as the Alienware Aurora R15, but without compromising power or the thermal system that keeps it cool and quiet while it’s running. You’ll also have access to the Alienware Command Center, through which you can customize the Alienware Aurora R16’s AlienFX lighting, switch between performance modes, and create gaming profiles for the video games that you have installed in its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

In one of the most attractive gaming PC deals in the market right now, Dell has slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card by $400. Instead of $1,600, you’ll only have to pay $1,200 for this machine, which is a steal considering its capabilities. You’re going to have to be quick though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last and when the offer expires. Add the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately to make sure that you take advantage of the discount.

