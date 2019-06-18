Digital Trends
Gaming

Cadence of Hyrule is the first truly amazing Zelda spinoff

Steven Petite
By
cadence of hyrule review impressions 7

Cadence of Hyrule is truly a remarkable accomplishment. Third-party developers, namely Capcom, have made wondrous mainline Zelda games — but Cadence of Hyrule isn’t that. Brace Yourself Games, an indie studio best known for Crypt of the NecroDancer, has created a top-down Zelda game that plays markedly different than the mainline games while retaining the almost otherworldly magic of the franchise. Cadence of Hyrule combines the brilliant rhythm gameplay from Crypt of NecroDancer, complete with remixed Zelda tunes and a rogue-lite infused spin on classic The Legend of Zelda adventuring. A fresh, outstanding take on one of the most iconic video game franchises around, Cadence of Hyrule is one of the best games of 2019.

Officially titled Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda, it’s no surprise Brace Yourself Games’ latest game borrows plenty from its breakout hit. Crypt of the NecroDancer‘s protagonist, Cadence, is at the center of the story. Over in Hyrule, the villainous Octavo uses the Golden Lute to put the king, Zelda, and Link in a deep sleep. The Triforce then lures Cadence to Hyrule. From there, you get to choose whether to awaken Link or Zelda as a playable character (both are eventually playable). Your chosen hero has to slay four champions located in dungeons scattered across Hyrule to gain entrance into Hyrule Castle for a battle against Octavo.

A Hyrule musical

The moment-to-moment journey across Hyrule is what makes Cadence of Hyrule so satisfying to play. Borrowing from NecroDancer, Link’s (or Zelda’s) movements are linked to the rhythm of the soundtrack, represented by a Triforce in the bottom-center of the screen. If your timing is off, Link will remain in place rather than hop forward. The same goes for certain items such as bombs and arrows, which require you to keep in time with the song. If you played Crypt of the NecroDancer, you’ll feel right at home. If not, it’ll probably take a little while to get used to.

What makes this movement/combat system so rewarding is that the enemies — Moblins, Bokoblins, Lizalfos, Keese, and many more — also adhere to the soundtrack. Additionally, each class of enemy has a set pattern of movements and behaviors. Understanding enemy movements are a huge part of the learning curve. But the moment it all comes together is quite gratifying. The back and forth between your movements and those of the many enemies creates a kind of real-time strategy game.

cadence of hyrule review impressions 3

The gameplay is at its best inside dungeons, which have a typical Zelda progression: Find keys to unlock doors. Dungeons are crawling with enemies, especially as you near boss fights, making each movement even more critical than in the overworld. The epic bosses themselves really test your pattern recognition and rhythm-fighting skills.

If the rhythm gameplay doesn’t come together for you, “Fixed-Beat Mode” is available. This makes it so that enemies only move when you do. Cadence of Hyrule plays a good deal differently without the rhythm mechanic, but it’s an option.

The clever gameplay owes a lot to the absurdly great soundtrack. Composed by Danny Baranowsky (Super Meat Boy, The Binding of Isaac, Crypt of the NecroDancer), Cadence of Hyrule features electronic versions of classic Zelda tunes. All of the songs are still undeniably The Legend of Zelda, from the Overworld theme to the catchy Lost Woods riff, but they are dressed up with mesmerizing flourishes that fit incredibly well within Cadence of Hyrule‘s rhythm mechanics.

When enemies aren’t present, the intense beat dissipates and you no longer have to keep in step. Sometimes it’s much easier to reach a treasure chest or fully explore the A Link to the Paststyle screens if all of the enemies are vanquished first. I often found myself returning to previously completed screens to rework my strategy. Considering some chests only open by clearing the area flawlessly or within a time limit, I often had a tangible goal to work towards.

The best of both worlds

Going into Cadence of Hyrule, I was concerned about the exploration. The Legend of Zelda revolves around the joy of discovery, from stumbling upon secret areas to accumulating new weapons and items that gradually alter gameplay. Crypt of the NecroDancer is a roguelike that resets your progress with each death. These two styles almost couldn’t be any more different. Brace Yourself Games found a happy medium between the two divergent styles.

cadence of hyrule review impressions 4

Cadence of Hyrule‘s map layout is randomized with each run, but only to a certain extent. The five major dungeons — Death Mountain, Lake Hylia, Gerudo Ruins, Lost Woods, and Hyrule Castle — stay in relatively the same spot. When you die, you lose all of your rupees and temporary items such as rings and boots with stat modifiers. But you do keep heart pieces, bottles, and all of Link’s key items such as the Bow, Hookshot, and Boomerang. You also retain diamonds, a precious currency that can be used at the vendor directly after death and at some shops throughout Hyrule. After death, you can choose any activated Sheikah Stone on the map as your starting point.

The process for earning some of Link’s most iconic weapons and tools is more in line with roguelike games. You won’t necessarily get a key item in each of the five dungeons. For instance, while I grabbed the Bow from a dungeon chest, I found my Hookshot in a small cave after killing a regular enemy. Nevertheless, I still found myself obsessing overfilling my blank inventory slots and maxing out my heart containers.

For those who want an experience closer to NecroDancer, you can turn permadeath on.

Cadence of Hyrule has no shortage of secrets, from hidden caves and shops to hard-to-reach heart pieces to chests hidden by walls (a shovel lets you dig through some walls). A torch glow restricts your vision to a small, upgradeable circle in both dungeons and caves, which makes discovering some of these secrets feel all the more rewarding. Cadence of Hyrule, like all great Zelda games before it, rewards those who really spend time exploring the map.

It’s not as lengthy as a traditional Zelda game — you can 100 percent it in under ten hours — but it sets up well for multiple runs thanks to the randomization. Link and Zelda also have slightly different play styles. Link can do a spin attack and block enemy projectiles with his shield; Zelda uses her crystal ability to reflect moves and can shoot a fireball.

It probably goes without saying, but Cadence of Hyrule is the first truly amazing Zelda game outside of the mainline series. Cadence of Hyrule is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

The best 4K TVs under $500
the legend of zelda links awakening e3 2019 hands on link s
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is endearing and wonderfully weird

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is as magically weird as I remembered. The super cute art style fits Koholint Island so well, and Nintendo improved multiple, critical mechanics.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch deals pikachueeveeswitch
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games we expected to see, and some we didn’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the legend of zelda links awakening e3 2019 hands on link s
Gaming

Animal Crossing, Zelda, and everything else from the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct

The E3 2019 Nintendo Direct was filled with several new game announcements, including a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a new game set in the Dark Crystal universe.
Posted By Steven Petite
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
best augmented-reality apps
Gaming

Niantic Labs sues hackers who help players cheat in Pokémon Go

Niantic Labs has filed a lawsuit against Global++, who is said to be behind the hacked versions of Pokémon Go and Ingress. The legal action comes as the developer is preparing to launch Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
former epic games production director would have canceled fortnite raging storm
Gaming

How Epic Games almost made the mistake of ending Fortnite

Former Epic Games production director Rod Fergusson said that he would have canceled Fortnite if he stayed with the developer. The game only started soaring in popularity when the Battle Royale mode was released a few months after launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Simon Hill
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

New Nintendo Switch models are reportedly already in production and coming soon

The rumored two new Nintendo Switch models have already reportedly entered production. Some of the components were moved out of China and into Southeast Asia, as Nintendo looks to limit the impact of proposed tariffs.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy vii remake number of episodes unknown cloud and tifa
Gaming

Square Enix has no clue how many episodes Final Fantasy VII Remake will take

The initial release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake on March 3, 2020 will feature the part of the adventure that takes place in Midgar. Square Enix has no idea on how many episodes it will take to tell the full story of the original RPG.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
New Nintendo 3DS XL
Gaming

Nintendo 3DS nowhere to be seen at E3 2019, but apparently not yet dead

The Nintendo 3DS was missing at E3 2019, but it appears that support for the console will continue. No first-party games are planned for the device, but it offers a collection of titles that may still attract both old and new players.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Halo The Master Chief Collection
Gaming

Microsoft reportedly wanted Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PlayStation 4

Microsoft reportedly considered launching Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PlayStation 4 a few years ago. It remains unclear if the desire for the Halo series to make a platform jump is still there ahead of Halo Infinite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit