A couple of Nintendo classics and a modern Japanese RPG hit may be headed to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. Best Buy’s internal system looks to have leaked the existence of the Metroid Prime Trilogy, Persona 5, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy’s leaks initially started making the rounds when an Imgur user posted them. Eventually, popular leaker Wario64 caught wind and had multiple employees verify the existence of these three SKUs (stock keeping unit) in Best Buy’s internal system. He also published screenshots that were different than the ones previously shared, at the least confirming that multiple employees are seeing these products in the system.

There’s a teaser website for Persona 5 S live right now and it wouldn’t be farfetched to think that “S” stands for the Switch version of the game. The site says that more information will arrive on April 25. The full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch was revealed in February and, soon after, a notable leaker shared that another 2D Zelda game would be coming to the Nintendo eShop this year. Nintendo Life shared that the source has been inconsistent in the past, but this new leak of a Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past adds a bit more credence to the person’s claims. The third leak in this bunch comes as more of a major surprise.

Things have been very quiet for the Metroid Prime series and the last update on Metroid Prime 4, shared in January, sadly confirmed that Nintendo wasn’t happy with the game’s development up until that point. In the video update, a Nintendo executive explained that development was essentially starting over completely. The good news, though, is that the game’s producer, Kensuke Tanabe, is working with Retro Studios, the team responsible for the original trilogy, to get things back on track. Bringing a remastered version of the Metroid Prime Trilogy, which last appeared on the Wii, to the Switch would be a way to salve the wounds of those fans hurt by the realization that Metroid Prime 4 is very far from being a finished project. Nintendo did say it was preparing at least one unannounced title for 2019 that would release after April and that “fans would be delighted to know.”

The SKUs for Persona 5, Metroid Prime Trilogy, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past have all been removed from the Best Buy internal system and Nintendo is notorious for not commenting on rumors and leaks, but antennas will surely go up if the company announces an April Nintendo Direct.