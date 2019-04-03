Digital Trends
Gaming

Switch ports for Persona 5, Metroid Prime, and A Link to the Past may be coming

Charles Singletary Jr.
By

A couple of Nintendo classics and a modern Japanese RPG hit may be headed to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. Best Buy’s internal system looks to have leaked the existence of the Metroid Prime Trilogy, Persona 5, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy’s leaks initially started making the rounds when an Imgur user posted them. Eventually, popular leaker Wario64 caught wind and had multiple employees verify the existence of these three SKUs (stock keeping unit) in Best Buy’s internal system. He also published screenshots that were different than the ones previously shared, at the least confirming that multiple employees are seeing these products in the system.

There’s a teaser website for Persona 5 S live right now and it wouldn’t be farfetched to think that “S” stands for the Switch version of the game. The site says that more information will arrive on April 25. The full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch was revealed in February and, soon after, a notable leaker shared that another 2D Zelda game would be coming to the Nintendo eShop this year. Nintendo Life shared that the source has been inconsistent in the past, but this new leak of a Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past adds a bit more credence to the person’s claims. The third leak in this bunch comes as more of a major surprise.

Things have been very quiet for the Metroid Prime series and the last update on Metroid Prime 4, shared in January, sadly confirmed that Nintendo wasn’t happy with the game’s development up until that point. In the video update, a Nintendo executive explained that development was essentially starting over completely. The good news, though, is that the game’s producer, Kensuke Tanabe, is working with Retro Studios, the team responsible for the original trilogy, to get things back on track. Bringing a remastered version of the Metroid Prime Trilogy, which last appeared on the Wii, to the Switch would be a way to salve the wounds of those fans hurt by the realization that Metroid Prime 4 is very far from being a finished project. Nintendo did say it was preparing at least one unannounced title for 2019 that would release after April and that “fans would be delighted to know.”

The SKUs for Persona 5, Metroid Prime Trilogy, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past have all been removed from the Best Buy internal system and Nintendo is notorious for not commenting on rumors and leaks, but antennas will surely go up if the company announces an April Nintendo Direct.

Don't Miss

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One
sega genesis mini pre-order
Deals

The Sega Genesis Mini is finally coming, and you can pre-order it now

The Sega Genesis Mini is officially coming this year. Packed with two controllers and 40 games, this retro console will have you reliving the 16-bit glory days of the console wars, and it's now finally available for pre-order.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the best gaming mouse in the world, as well as a few contenders in specific categories, like left-handed, best budget, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
fortnite pirate camps fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges
Gaming

These Xbox One games will let you use your trusty mouse and keyboard

A select number of Xbox One games support mouse and keyboard control schemes, and more are being added in future updates. Here are all the Xbox One games that support mouse and keyboard.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat app Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your server.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

Here are the best weapons in Fallout 4, and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Borderlands 3 Epic Games store pc exclusive
Gaming

Borderlands 3 will be an Epic Games store exclusive on PC

Borderlands 3 is releasing in 2019 and PC players will have to purchase it via the Epic Games store if they want it at launch. Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to share his opinion on the exclusivity and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best weapons in 'Destiny 2' Sweet Business
Gaming

Get the Trinity Ghoul, Ace of Spades, and more with our Destiny 2 weapons guide

Bungie's latest FPS has a ton of weapons but getting the best can be daunting. We've got a list of the best weapons you can find in Destiny 2 from expansions Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and even Forsaken.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
every exclusive game in the epic games store
Gaming

Borderlands 3 is the latest AAA game to join forces with the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has picked up exclusives left and right since its launch last December. From AAA games like The Division 2 to wonderful indies like Hades, the Epic Games store has an impressive library of exclusives.
Posted By Steven Petite
celeste switch review 9
Gaming

Need a new Switch game? These will scratch the itch without emptying your wallet

Besides its great AAA games, the Nintendo Switch also has plenty of cheaper options. Here are some great Nintendo Switch games under $20, including some new versions of old classics.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apex Legends update version 1.1 bug account reset one progression
Gaming

Apex Legends version 1.1 bug resets player accounts to level 1

There's an Apex Legends version 1.1 update bug that is causing players accounts to be reset to level one. The Respawn Entertainment team is aware and servers are being taken down as a means to tackle the issue.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to connect an Xbos 360 controller to a PC
Gaming

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC quickly and easily

If you've tired of using a typical keyboard and mouse while PC gaming, we've put together a guide to teach you how to connect an Xbox 360 controller to a PC. Whether wired or wireless, DT's got you covered.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin