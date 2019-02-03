Digital Trends
Unannounced Nintendo Switch games in the pipeline for fiscal year 2019

Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo looks like it has some surprises in store for Nintendo Switch owners, as the company said that there is least one unannounced game for the hybrid console that players can look forward to in the coming months.

Nintendo provided the information during the briefing for its nine-month financial results up until December 31, for the fiscal year ending March 31. It was confirmed by Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki, who is based in Tokyo.

Nintendo is also apparently looking to further drive up interest for Nintendo Switch Online with one of the unannounced games.

Nintendo’s plans for fiscal year 2019, which starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 next year, suffered a blow with the decision to restart development of the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4. Retro Studios, which was behind the three original Metroid Prime games, will now be leading the project.

With Metroid Prime 4 delayed, Nintendo Switch gamers still have a lot to look forward to this year, including Yoshi’s Crafted World to end Nintendo’s current fiscal year in March, Daemon X Machina, Fire Emblem: Three HousesMarvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Luigi’s Mansion 3, a new Animal Crossing game, and a new Pokémon RPG.

The Nintendo Switch continues to shine, but the games released in its second year failed to match the hype generated in the first year with the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. It looks like year three will also fall short in matching year one, but that may change with the unannounced games in the pipeline.

Gamers are now speculating online on the unannounced Nintendo Switch games, and a Reddit thread on the subject raises several possibilities such as a new F-Zero game, Pikmin 4, remakes or sequels for the Earthbound series, and a new Paper Mario game.

One of the more intriguing suggestions is Super Mario Maker 2. Nintendo ported Mario Kart 8 and New Super Mario Bros. U from the Nintendo Wii U to the Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so that more people will be able to play the games. Super Mario Maker was one of the few bright spots for the Wii U, but there has been no news on it being repackaged for the Nintendo Switch.

There is the possibility that Super Mario Maker 2 is in the works for the Nintendo Switch. The game may be able to showcase Nintendo Switch Online as players share the levels that they create with other players looking to finish them.

In any case, players have no choice but to wait for an official statement from Nintendo on the unannounced Nintendo Switch games.

