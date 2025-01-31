Don’t miss this $300 discount for the new Dell XPS 13 laptop with Copilot

Dell is an excellent source of laptop deals, and here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Dell XPS 13 9350 at $300 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,160 from $1,460. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend completing your transaction right away. If you want a powerful device with access to Microsoft’s Copilot, you won’t regret taking advantage of this bargain, but you should act fast to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 9350

It’s been just over a year since the Dell XPS reset. We’ve had the Dell XPS 13 9340 with Intel’s Meteor Lake chips, the Dell XPS 13 9345 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite, and now the Dell XPS 13 9350 with Intel’s Lunar Lake chips. Securing a spot in our list of the best 13-inch laptops as an innovative and sleek device, the Dell XPS 13 9350 offers speedy performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Series 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc Graphics. It’s a Copilot+ PC, which means it’s built to run Microsoft’s Copilot, a powerful AI assistant, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed for access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

The Dell XPS 13 9350 is equipped with a 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and peak brightness of 500 nits for sharp details and lifelike colors, and a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files. The laptop also promises excellent battery life for additional portability, and it looks very attractive with its nearly bezel-less display and modern design.

The Dell XPS 13 9350 already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,460, so it’s a steal for its discounted price of $1,160 from Dell. You need to be quick though, as Dell XPS deals usually don’t last long because of the popularity of this line of laptops. If you want to make sure that you get the Dell XPS 13 9350 with a $300 discount, you should add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as possible. Any hesitation may cause you to lose your chance at these savings.