Quick! This Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor is only $130

Dell is home to some of the best monitor deals. That’s especially true today, as Dell has discounted a 27-inch curved gaming monitor to just $130, reduced from $230. This is a clearance deal, so stock will be strictly limited — once the allocation runs out, you’ve missed out. That means you’ll need to be quick with the buy button so you don’t miss out on the $100 saving. Have a quick read of what we have to say about it below, then get straight to buying if you want a more immersive experience for less.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor

Dell is a great option for monitors, whether you’re seeking out the best monitors for your home office or the best gaming monitors for your downtime. When it comes to gaming, you want a high refresh rate, high resolution, and some great adaptive sync features — all of which the Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor offers.

The 27-inch screen has deep blacks and a high contrast ratio. It’s a curved display with a 1500R curvature that draws you into the action more than a standard screen. It offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, which makes sense at this price. You’d need to pay more for the joys of a 1440p, but full HD will suit most needs. It also has a high refresh rate of 144Hz, so smooth gaming is fine here, with that further enhanced by Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a response time of 4ms gray-to-gray with 1ms MPRT.

This isn’t top of the range stuff to match with the absolute best gaming PCs, but it’s a reliable option at a fantastic price. It includes key ports like a DisplayPort 1.2 along with two HDMI 1.4 ports for connecting either PC or games console.

Essentially, this Dell display is a solid curved gaming monitor at a truly fantastic price. Normally $230, it’s down to $130 for a limited time at Dell. It’s a clearance deal so it won’t be around for long, but it’s worth strongly considering — and quickly. Check it out through the button below.

