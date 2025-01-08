 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Score a Dell XPS 16 powerhouse for $600 off at Dell today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The open Dell XPS 16 on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for great laptop deals, Dell is one of the best retailers for getting a portable system packed with the best hardware for the a low price. One such example of this perfect combo is a deal we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 16. Designed with content creation and everything else demanding in mind, the Dell XPS 16 is currently $600 off. It usually costs $3,445, but right now it’s down to a much more affordable $2,845. Here’s a look at what it has to offer. You’re going to be impressed.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

As a content creator in my spare time, I get the need for good hardware to help you encode videos faster, stream better, and generally have more options at your disposal. The Dell XPS 16 is the laptop I’d like to own. In our review, we described it as having “strong productivity and creative performance” along with offering an “attractive, ultramodern aesthetic” and a “good keyboard and haptic touchpad.”

This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU along with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. You can always add one of the best external hard drives if you need more storage space. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is ideal for some gaming or video editing. It’s teamed up with a 16.3-inch OLED touchscreen, which looks beautiful. It has 3840 x 2400 resolution with anti-smudge qualities and 400 nits of brightness. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it’s not perfect for gaming, but it’ll be great for editing images or videos. There’s also Dolby Vision support for vivid color, sharp contrast, and rich details — just what you want from one of the best laptops out there.

Related

For sound, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio with its 10W quad-speaker design. Its haptic touchpad and touch-friendly keycaps all add to the experience you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

An ideal laptop for anyone with ambitious plans and a good budget, the Dell XPS 16 usually costs $3,445. Right now you can buy it from Dell for $2,845, so you save $600 off the regular price. A great investment for the long-term, check it out now through the button below. The deal is likely to be strictly limited.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Our pick for the best budget gaming laptop is on sale today: the Dell G15
Dell G15 gaming laptop on a table.

It’s not enough for a gaming laptop to look cool. You need a reliable PC with the best internal components, excellent battery life, and plenty of ways to connect with other devices, like an external monitor. And while there are numerous gaming laptop brands to choose from, we’ve always thought Dell’s lineup checks all the boxes. Fortunately, we also came across an awesome sale while looking through Dell laptop deals earlier today:

Right now, when you order the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop through the manufacturer, you’ll only end up paying $800. At full price, this model sells for $1,050. This laptop made it onto our list of the best gaming laptops of 2024, so it’s definitely worth your consideration.

Read more
5 best mini PCs for gaming: tested and reviewed by experts
The Tecno Megamini G1 gaming PC sitting on a coffee table.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen a surge of mini gaming PCs, most of which come from brands that, especially in the U.S., most enthusiasts haven't heard of. It's a Herculean task to scroll through Amazon and find the best mini gaming PCs with so few reviews and little in the way of brand recognition, but we've done the hard work for you.

No, we didn't just scroll Amazon. We bring in loads of gaming PCs each year to thoroughly test and review, and that includes all of the options here we've rounded up for the best mini gaming PCs. Regardless of if you want a console-like experience on the couch, or you're just trying to save some precious desk space, we've pushed each of these mini gaming PCs to their limits to prove they're the best of the best.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop is a beast — and it’s $700 off right now
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

If you want to get a powerful device from gaming laptop deals, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you should also be on the lookout for huge discounts, like the Alienware m18 R2 at $700 off from Dell. The machine is still pretty expensive -- down to $3,300 from $4,000 originally -- but it's the type of investment gamers won't regret, as it's one of the best possible PC gaming laptop experiences. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
There's a growing trend of thin and light gaming laptops, but the Alienware m18 R2 goes the opposite direction. Like its predecessor, the Alienware m18, it skips the sleek and slim designs of some of its peers in favor of packing as much power as possible in its body. Inside the Alienware m18 R2 are the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. It will be a while before you need an upgrade if you have the Alienware m18 R2.

Read more