Score a Dell XPS 16 powerhouse for $600 off at Dell today

If you’re looking for great laptop deals, Dell is one of the best retailers for getting a portable system packed with the best hardware for the a low price. One such example of this perfect combo is a deal we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 16. Designed with content creation and everything else demanding in mind, the Dell XPS 16 is currently $600 off. It usually costs $3,445, but right now it’s down to a much more affordable $2,845. Here’s a look at what it has to offer. You’re going to be impressed.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

As a content creator in my spare time, I get the need for good hardware to help you encode videos faster, stream better, and generally have more options at your disposal. The Dell XPS 16 is the laptop I’d like to own. In our review, we described it as having “strong productivity and creative performance” along with offering an “attractive, ultramodern aesthetic” and a “good keyboard and haptic touchpad.”

This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU along with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. You can always add one of the best external hard drives if you need more storage space. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is ideal for some gaming or video editing. It’s teamed up with a 16.3-inch OLED touchscreen, which looks beautiful. It has 3840 x 2400 resolution with anti-smudge qualities and 400 nits of brightness. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it’s not perfect for gaming, but it’ll be great for editing images or videos. There’s also Dolby Vision support for vivid color, sharp contrast, and rich details — just what you want from one of the best laptops out there.

For sound, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio with its 10W quad-speaker design. Its haptic touchpad and touch-friendly keycaps all add to the experience you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

An ideal laptop for anyone with ambitious plans and a good budget, the Dell XPS 16 usually costs $3,445. Right now you can buy it from Dell for $2,845, so you save $600 off the regular price. A great investment for the long-term, check it out now through the button below. The deal is likely to be strictly limited.