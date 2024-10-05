 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Rings of Power creators respond to controversial Dark Wizard theory

By
The Dark Wizard holds his staff in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

For all the mysteries it clears up, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 still leaves viewers with at least one major question to mull over as they await the show’s return. The series’ second season specifically does not reveal the identity of the mysterious villain known right now only as the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds). The character’s physical appearance and seeming allegiance to Sauron (Charlie Vickers) have nonetheless led many fans to theorize that he may be Saruman, the wizard famously played in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films by the late, great Christopher Lee.

However, in a post-finale interview with Vanity Fair, The Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne seemed to shoot that particular theory down. “Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman,” McKay said, to which Payne added, “If not impossible.”

Recommended Videos

“The Dark Wizard has an important role to play in the doings of Middle-earth and in the development of our wizard, who’s now coming into his own,” McKay continued. “The Dark Wizard’s fate is not decided, and his name is not out there yet, but it would almost defy the laws of gravity and physics for it to be Saruman.”

The Dark Wizard sits on his throne in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

According to J.R.R. Tolkien’s original canon, Saruman doesn’t actually arrive in Middle-earth as a wizard until the land’s Third Age — i.e., several hundred or thousand years after The Rings of Power will presumably end. The same is true of Gandalf, though, a character whom The Rings of Power‘s season 2 finale reveals The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) has secretly been all along. In the wake of that reveal, fans began to really believe the Prime Video series was going to similarly rewrite Saruman’s canonical backstory by making him Hinds’ Dark Wizard. Now, it doesn’t look like that is going to be the case.

Related

That should come as a relief to diehard Tolkien fans. After all, it wouldn’t make much sense for Gandalf to place the trust in Saruman that he does at the start of the War of the Ring if his fellow wizard had already proven himself capable of evil so many years prior. Making Saruman the Dark Wizard would also rob the former’s betrayal of Gandalf in The Fellowship of the Ring of all of its dramatic weight.

It still remains to be seen who the Dark Wizard actually is in The Rings of Power. There are a few canonical options left, including a pair of Blue Wizards whom Tolkien wrote vaguely about several times throughout his life. For now, though, Rings of Power fans can at least rest easy knowing he very likely isn’t Saruman.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming now on Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
Sauron has returned in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 teaser trailer
An elf looks with a sinister stare.

An ancient evil has returned -- and its name is Sauron -- in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 teaser trailer. Amazon unveiled the footage at its upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday.

The teaser features the return of Charlie Vickers as Sauron, the Dark Lord who must now "rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power." Sauron has a new look — "one that will aid him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth." However, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and more are preparing to stop Sauron from completing his sinister mission. 

Read more
3 TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May
Bernie Mac smiling and holding up a cigar while talking to the camera on The Bernie Mac Show.

There’s nothing like a good belly ;augh to get you through a tough day, kick off the weekend, or entertain you during a commute or a flight. Whenever and wherever you want to watch, Amazon Prime Video has some great TV comedies (with the option to download content to watch offline, too!)

The great thing about TV comedies is that the episodes are typically, short so you can watch them during a 20 to 30-minute commute, while doing other tasks like making dinner, or when you only have limited time. There are three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in May, two that will take you back to a simpler time with clever, biting, and even deadpan humor.
Newhart (1982-1990)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2024
Josh Brolin in Outer Range.

Hot off the heels of the sci-fi hit Fallout, which you probably finished in a single night or two, you might be looking for a new show to sink your teeth into. Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection beyond the most-talked-about hit shows, including some underrated series that you might not know about or haven't considered watching.

Among the three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May, one is a British miniseries that will give you Quentin Tarantino and Coen Brothers vibes, another is a neo-Western with a sci-fi twist, and the third is a Canadian comedy-drama based on a ranch that has been going strong now for 17 years. Learn more about each one and you might find that they’re right up your alley.
Boat Story (2023)
Boat Story | OFFICIAL trailer - BBC
Available to stream through Amazon Freevee, Boat Story gives Quentin Tarantino vibes on the small screen thanks to its genre-bending style and violent storyline. In the show, two strangers discover cocaine on a boat. But rather than turn it into the authorities, the pair, both down on their luck with nothing to lose, decide to sell it and split the funds. But a large cocaine shipment never goes missing without someone nefarious hot on its tail, as Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) quickly realize.
Running from the police, dodging hitmen and gangsters, and desperate to get out of the harrowing situation, the unlikely duo meet gruesome, graphic, savage violence along the way. Boat Story beautifully weaves humor with the dark plot and heavy brutality, with fast-paced action through the short six-episode series.
Stream Boat Story on Amazon Prime Video.
Outer Range (2022-)
OUTER RANGE Trailer (2022)

Read more