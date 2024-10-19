5 Amazon Prime Video shows that are perfect to stream in the fall

With the fall season is in full swing and the weather beginning to turn, you might be thinking of cozy nights in versus busy days out. That’s especially with the holiday season on the horizon and all the hustle and bustle that comes along with that.

For those days or nights when you just want to relax in your loungewear and slippers while binge-watching a show, there are some great options. Digital Trends has selected these five Amazon Prime Video shows that are perfect to watch in the fall.

Upload (2020-)

A delightful sci-fi comedy drama that parodies our real-life obsession with technology and AI, Upload begins when Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) is near-death after a tragic car accident. In a panic, his wealthy girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), uploads him to a lavish afterlife community, an option in this near-future world that allows those with the financial means to continue interacting with their loved ones, even after death. As Nathan tries to deal with his now perpetual existence and an ex he was planning to break up with holding his purse strings, he grows closer with his living woman handler, Nora (Andy Allo). But he also starts to uncover a plot that suggests his death was no accident.

As the story in Upload takes many twists and turns, the chemistry among the main cast and standout supporting characters like Luke (Kevin Bigley), a frat boy-like former army vet uploaded after death, and his persistently annoyed handler, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson), will have you both laughing and also terrified about a future ruled by technology. The show will return for a fourth and final season, so this fall is the perfect time to catch up on the first three.

Stream Upload on Amazon Prime Video.

Gen V (2023-)

With a second season confirmed, but no launch date yet (likely sometime in 2025), you have time to catch up on season one of Gen V if you haven’t seen it yet. A spinoff of The Boys, the satirical superhero series follows a group of students in a university where they are trained to become the next batch of superheroes. These aren’t admirable heroes, however. The real superheroes, who possess various unique powers, are managed by an evil corporation that uses them to further its interests.

Gen V is like a teen drama mixed with plenty of violence, gore, and scenes that will make you wince for more reasons than one. While the show stands on its own, it ties nicely with the storylines in The Boys. If you haven’t watched that show yet, start with seasons 1 through 3 of The Boys, then check out season 1 of Gen V before returning for season 4 of The Boys to get the full, thematic story. For those who aren’t easily grossed out, Gen V has clever themes that mirror real-life social and political situations beneath its bloody surface.

Stream Gen V on Amazon Prime Video.

Fallout (2024-)

If you’re loving Ella Purnell in her new series Sweetpea and enjoyed her in Yellowjackets, you’ll appreciate her performance in Fallout, a postapocalyptic drama based on the popular video game franchise. Even if you know nothing about the game or the story, Fallout beautifully weaves action and storylines in a desolate world with humor that anyone can enjoy.

The story follows Purnell’s character, Lucy, who emerges from an underground fallout bunker where most humans reside following an apocalyptic nuclear war above ground. She has never ventured out, but with her father kidnapped and possibly in trouble, she is desperate to rescue him.

She meets friends and foes along the way, notably a grotesque, disfigured bounty hunter known as The Ghoul (brilliantly portrayed by Walton Goggins). It’s action-packed through all eight episodes and will have you at the edge of your seat.

Stream Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.

Them (2021-)

The fall season and horror go hand in hand, largely thanks to Halloween. If you’re looking for a creepy show to dive into as you celebrate the holiday, Them is a good choice. The first season, called Them: Covenant, is set during the Second Great Migration in the mid-20th century. A Black family moves from North Carolina to East Compton in the Los Angeles area, where they are now living in an all-white neighborhood. But when evil forces attack, they must fight back. The second season, called Them: The Scare, fast-forwards to 1991 and follows a detective working the case of a gruesome murder.

While Them is especially graphic, the stories, talented cast, and intelligent background social commentary make it a must-watch. The second season was met with much better reviews than the first, earning an impressive perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Stream Them on Amazon Prime Video.

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Honor the recent death of Maggie Smith by watching, or rewatching, Downton Abbey. The British historical drama is set in the early 20th century and focuses on the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants. While fictional, the show integrates real-life happenings into the plot, including the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War, and the Spanish Influenza pandemic. But there are also stories involving torrid affairs, familial discord, and class disparities.

Earning numerous awards throughout its run, Downton Abbey spawned two film adaptations, with a third reportedly in the works as well. If you love and miss shows like Bridgerton and you’re looking for something to fill that void this fall, Downton Abbey is a good option.

Stream Downtown Abbey on Amazon Prime Video.