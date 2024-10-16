Amazon just updated its entire Kindle lineup. Here’s what’s new

If you’re a fan of e-readers, particularly Kindles, today is a big day for you.

Amazon’s introduction of the first color Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, isn’t the only news from the online retailer. The company has also announced a new base Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe.

Recommended Videos

What do all of the newest Kindles have to offer? Let’s take a look.

Amazon Kindle (2024)

The new regular Kindle is packed with premium features and is incredibly priced, making reading more accessible than ever.

Here’s the rundown. The new Kindle weighs just 158 grams, has a 6-inch monochrome display with 300 pixels per inch (ppi), and has faster page turns and a better contrast ratio than the previous generation. It can also get 25% brighter at its maximum brightness setting.

It has 16 GB of storage, enough space for thousands of books. The Kindle is available in a fresh new Matcha color and is priced at $110. It is available now.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

This year’s Kindle Paperwhite, which sits between the regular Kindle and Kindle Scribe, sounds impressive. Featuring a larger 7-inch display, the new Paperwhite is Amazon’s thinnest ever and now offers three months of uninterrupted battery life.

The newest Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof and has 16GB of storage. It is available in three colors: Raspberry, Jade, and Black.

For a more luxurious experience, Amazon offers a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This model offers wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, and double storage.

The Kindle Paperwhite starts at $160 and is available to purchase now.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024)

The all-new 10.2-inch Kindle Scribe offers a 300 ppi high-resolution, glare-free display with a textured surface that mimics the feel of pen on paper and is intended to provide a more immersive writing experience. The device comes with a newly designed Premium Pen that Amazon says is balanced to feel like a natural extension of your hand, offering an effortless and comfortable writing experience. The pen comes with a new soft-tipped eraser that allows for precise erasing without screen brushing.

The Kindle Scribe also features a new Active Canvas, where you can store handwritten notes automatically integrated with the text, keeping your thoughts connected to the content that inspired them.

Finally, the Kindle Scribe’s AI-powered notebook is designed to revolutionize note-taking. It allows you to effortlessly transform pages of notes into concise, shareable summaries and refine your handwriting into a polished script font while retaining its authentic character.

The Kindle Scribe costs as little as $400. It launches on December 4, although preorders are now available.