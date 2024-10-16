 Skip to main content
The Kindle Colorsoft is a Kindle we’ve waited years for

By
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition on a table.
Amazon

Amazon is finally going all-color for the Kindle e-reader. The company has just introduced the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, the first e-reader in the product’s history to ditch the monochrome screen in favor of a color panel.

“We designed the 7-inch Colorsoft display specifically for reading, with none of the harsh glare or intense light of a conventional backlit screen,” says the company.

Of course, being able to read content in a color format is the biggest benefit here. However, it also brings the perk of letting users use color highlights on the books they are reading. Apple also added this feature to its Notes app in 2024.

The glare-free display of the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition screen features an automatic front light adjustment that tweaks brightness based on the ambient light situation.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition in the hands of a person
Amazon

To truly assist with nighttime reading, the backlight temperature can also be adjusted to an amber hue for maximum comfort and lower strain. Amazon tells The Verge the color panel is based on E Ink’s Kaleido technology, which is already available on paper-like color panels on multiple products.

The best part is that this Kindle also has a waterproof build. Amazon claims that you can even take it into the pool or bath for a truly personal reading experience.

Front profile of the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Amazon

Amazon says the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition can last up to eight weeks on a single charge. It also supports wireless charging, which is somewhat unprecedented, in a good way.

The onboard storage is 32GB, and if you’re concerned about numbers, the color panel’s pixel density is 300 ppi, matching that of the Kindle Paperwhite.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is now available for preorder, priced at $280. It will begin shipping on October 30, Amazon says in its press release.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
