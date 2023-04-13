 Skip to main content
Can you play PSVR games on PSVR2?

Jesse Lennox
By

Backward compatibility was a bit rocky for Sony with the PlayStation 3 generation going into the PS4. Thankfully, that was resolved moving from PS4 to PS5, but that wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Sony released. The PlayStation VR2 is, as the name implies, the second generation of the dedicated PlayStation virtual reality headset. Despite taking many design and features from other popular headsets, such as the Meta Quest 2, PSVR2 is made only to work with your PS5. You might assume that this new, more powerful headset would be backward compatible with all the original PSVR titles, but that may not be a safe bet. If you have a library of original PSVR games you want to play on PSVR2, here’s what you need to know.

Is PSVR2 backward compatible with PSVR?

Walmart PSVR Playstation VR bundle deal

No, Sony confirmed prior to the PSVR2’s launch that it would not be able to play any of your PSVR games, saying the disparity between the two headset’s power and technical differences made this impossible. Whatever the reason, this was a big disappointment to those who supported the PSVR and accumulated a library of titles for it they wanted to bring forward.

However, there is some good news. While you can’t use your PSVR games on the PSVR2, some developers will be offering free upgrades and cross-buy options for certain titles.

How cross-buy works

The PSVR2 headset and controllers in space.
Sony

Cross-buy is a system in which you get a “free” version of a game you already purchased that has a PSVR2 version available. A similar system was implemented with the PS3 and Vita, where buying a copy for one system also gave you a version on the other.

If you own a PSVR game either digitally or physically that supports cross-buy, once you boot it up on your PS5, you will be notified that you have the option to download the new version. Simply do so and you’re all set to run it on the PSVR2.

The downside is that only games that developers have made a dedicated PSVR2 version for can be eligible for cross-buy, and even then it is up to the individual developer if they want to offer a free upgrade. Unfortunately, there’s no real simple way to see what games do or do not offer cross-buy. Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you and listed them all here.

All cross-buy games

These are all the games currently offering cross-buy for the PSVR2. More titles have been announced to be coming to PSVR2 that are on other VR platforms, so if they end up having a cross-buy option, we will update this list.

  • After the Fall
  • Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
  • D-Day Enhanced
  • Job Simulator
  • Kill It With Fire VR
  • Last Labyrinth
  • The Light Brigade
  • NFL Pro Era
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Pistol Whip VR
  • Puzzling Places
  • RC Airplane Challenge
  • Resident Evil VIII: Village
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Startenders
  • Suicide Guy VR Deluxe
  • Synthriders
  • The Tale of Onogoro
  • Vacation Simulator
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners 1
  • Windlands 2
  • Zenith: The Last City

