5 great Netflix rom-coms to watch in the summer

Ah, summer. The leaves are green, the sun is shining, and the weather is warm. Is there any better time of year to watch some great rom-coms? They complement summer’s fun, carefree vibes and are great for anyone dreaming of a summer fling (or anyone who already has one).

If you’re looking for the perfect summer rom-com, Netflix is stocked with great options, including its own original films, as well as both modern and classic favorites. From globetrotting lovers to hilariously mismatched couples and more, check out these great rom-coms streaming on Netflix right now, all perfect for a warm summer evening.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

One of the best parts about summer is taking a vacation, so why not watch a rom-com that takes you on a journey? In Crazy Rich Asians, Rachel (Constance Wu) is invited to Singapore by her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to meet his family. But when they board the plane, she discovers he’s booked them in first class… and is actually one of the richest heirs in all of Singapore.

Making the movie an even better fit for summer is its lush colors and beautiful setting. Singapore is hot, tropical, and loaded with stunningly modern architecture. Combined, that all creates a super-saturated landscape for the film that almost looks too perfect to be real. On top of that, Crazy Rich Asians is loaded with a home-run cast that includes Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The late ’90s and early 2000s were a golden era for rom-coms. Tons of them were released and became box office hits, and they all had an unmistakable vibe that was filled with cheesy scenarios, bad acting, and too-good-to-be-true happy endings. Basically, they were everything we secretly crave from a good rom-com.

J-Lo found herself starring in numerous rom-coms of the era, with one of her biggest hits being The Wedding Planner. In the movie, she plays a San Francisco wedding planner who thinks she’ll never fall in love. But one day, a hunky doctor (Matthew McConaughey) saves her from almost being hit by a car, and sparks fly. It feels like the spiritual precursor to the 2008 hit 27 Dresses, and ironically both films star Judy Greer in a supporting role.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Sure, go ahead. Roll your eyes, groan, and moan all you want. I know that these days Eat Pray Love is often seen as a joke, but that’s only because it was such a massive hit (and it’s actually pretty good). EPL has encouraged millions to go on their own pilgrimages and almost singlehandedly turned Bali into the global hotspot it is today. To date, the book has sold over 12 million copies, making it one of the bestselling memoirs in history. Naturally, its success led to a film adaptation starring Julia Roberts.

The story follows author Elizabeth Gilbert (Roberts), who leaves her unhappy marriage and decides to travel around the globe hoping to find herself. She starts in Italy, then heads to an ashram in India, and finally lands in Bali where she unexpectedly falls in love with a man who would later become her husband. Eat Pray Love feels like the sappiest, cheesiest rom-com ever, but it’s actually a true story, making it all even more unbelievable. Plus, nothing says summer quite like a globetrotting adventure, and EPL absolutely delivers.

A Family Affair (2024)

Netflix’s A Family Affair takes rom-com’s two biggest tropes — the enemies-to-lovers and mismatched couple cliches — and blends them together, creating a surprisingly enjoyable movie that involves a lot of shirtless Zac Efron. In the film, Joey King plays an overworked and underappreciated assistant to an egotistical Hollywood actor (Efron). But everything gets even worse when she finds out he’s falling in love with her mom (Nicole Kidman).

Like all proper rom-coms, A Family Affair was completely blasted by critics but loved by audiences, with Deadline reporting the movie garnered a massive 26.8 million views in its first week alone. The critics can whine all they want, but nothing beats Kidman’s acting talent and Efron’s pecs.

Murder Mystery (2019)

Murder Mystery is anything but your typical rom-com. While most focus on new lovers meeting for the first time, Murder Mystery centers on an unhappy couple (Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler) who have been stuck in a monotonous marriage for 15 years. In an attempt to spice up their lives, they take a trip to Europe and are invited to spend some time on a yacht by a mysterious man. Soon after, a murder takes place, and the couple are forced to find the real killer before they’re blamed for the crime. Can the daring life-or-death adventure reignite passion between the two? (If you’ve ever seen a rom-com before, I’m sure you can guess.)

Murder Mystery has a similar feel to hits like Date Night and Game Night, and is great for anyone who needs a break from the standard rom-com formula. Plus, with most of the movie taking place in and around the Mediterranean Sea, it’s perfect for summer.