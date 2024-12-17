We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Fitbit Charge 6, and it’s on sale!

Staying on top of your health is one of the best things you can do for yourself and the ones you love. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for smartwatch deals and fitness deals. As luck would have it, we came across this great Walmart offer earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Fitbit Charge 6, you’ll only pay $120. At full price, this model sells for $160.

We tested the Charge 6 last year, and reviewer Joe Maring said, “The Fitbit Charge 6 offers excellent health tracking and helpful Google apps in a sleek design — and at an incredible price.”

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

Lightweight, lightning-fast, and packing nearly a whole week of battery life, the Fitbit Charge 6 is not only a solid alternative to a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch or equally expensive wearable, but it’s made by a company that has been fitness-first since its inception. The 1.04-inch AMOLED screen delivers sharp and colorful visuals, and the silicone armband doesn’t cause wrist discomfort.

When it comes to health-tracking software, the Charge 6 is home to all the essential tools you could need for keeping tabs on your well-being, including heart rate, sleep tracking, Sp02 tracking, and even low or high heart rate notifications. The Charge 6 also has built-in GPS tracking for accurate location, elevation, and speed info, plus other important measurements.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so if you’ve been in the market for a wearable for some time, today is your lucky day. Take $40 off the Fitbit Charge 6 when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Fitbit deals for even more savings on health-tracking tech!