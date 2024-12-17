 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Fitbit Charge 6, and it’s on sale!

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Notification on the Fitbit Charge 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Staying on top of your health is one of the best things you can do for yourself and the ones you love. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for smartwatch deals and fitness deals. As luck would have it, we came across this great Walmart offer earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Fitbit Charge 6, you’ll only pay $120. At full price, this model sells for $160.

We tested the Charge 6 last year, and reviewer Joe Maring said, “The Fitbit Charge 6 offers excellent health tracking and helpful Google apps in a sleek design — and at an incredible price.”

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

Lightweight, lightning-fast, and packing nearly a whole week of battery life, the Fitbit Charge 6 is not only a solid alternative to a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch or equally expensive wearable, but it’s made by a company that has been fitness-first since its inception. The 1.04-inch AMOLED screen delivers sharp and colorful visuals, and the silicone armband doesn’t cause wrist discomfort.

Related

When it comes to health-tracking software, the Charge 6 is home to all the essential tools you could need for keeping tabs on your well-being, including heart rate, sleep tracking, Sp02 tracking, and even low or high heart rate notifications. The Charge 6 also has built-in GPS tracking for accurate location, elevation, and speed info, plus other important measurements.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so if you’ve been in the market for a wearable for some time, today is your lucky day. Take $40 off the Fitbit Charge 6 when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Fitbit deals for even more savings on health-tracking tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while it’s on sale and get buds for $100
The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

There is a lot to love about smartwatches, especially if you're the sort of person who wants to get away from having to look at a screen constantly. Luckily, there are a ton of smartwatches to pick from, but if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, then you probably want to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the latest is the Watch 6. Of course, it is a bit pricey, usually going for $450, but you can get it today from Samsung for just $370, and you can even get up to $250 of trade-in value on top of that. As if that wasn't enough, if you buy the Watch 6 from Samsung, you can also nab yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, rather than the usual $230.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 came out, it felt like a bit of a letdown given that there wasn't a huge improvement over the Watch 4, but this time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is quite an upgrade and the perfect time to jump in if you've been on the fence. For example, it has much smaller bezels, so you see more of the screen, and the overall watch is more comfortable to wear, while the sensor underneath has been redesigned to make better contact for more precise measurements. The new Watch OS, with Samsung's own One UI draped over it, is very snappy and has some pretty smooth performance, while the health tracking has also gotten a couple of solid upgrades, with a return of the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, which can tell you things like BMI and body water.

Read more
The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024
Someone wearing a Whoop 4.0 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you’ve been looking for a top-shelf fitness tracker, one of the best brands in the business is Whoop. Having developed quite the reputation over the years, professional athletes and everyday gym-goers are glad to stand behind Whoop’s advanced tracking capabilities, and so are we! But Whoop equipment doesn’t come cheap. That’s why it’s always good to have alternatives when you’re shopping for a new consumer tech device.

To that end, your pals at Digital Trends have got you covered. As experts on health and fitness gear, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the four best Whoop alternatives to track your workouts in 2024.

Read more
Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Charge 6 just got handsome price cuts
The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.

If you're thinking about getting a fitness tracker or a health-focused smartwatch, you should be looking for Fitbit deals. Fitbit's wearable devices will help you keep an eye on your overall well-being, and you can get a couple of them with discounts from Best Buy. The Fitbit Charge 6 is $20 off, lowering its price to just $140 from $160, and the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale at $50 off for a more affordable $200 from $250. You're going to have to act fast if you want to take advantage of either of these offers though, because there's no telling when they expire. If you want the Fitbit Charge 6 or the Fitbit Sense 2 on your wrist for cheaper than usual, make your purchase right now.
Fitbit Charge 6 -- $140, was $160

Fitbit Sense 2 -- $200, was $250

Read more