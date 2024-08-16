 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Fitbit is specifically designed for kids, and it’s on sale today

By
A photo of a kid wearing a Fitbit Ace LTE.
Fitbit

It’s never too early for children to start minding their health, and with the Fitbit Ace LTE, they’ll be able to do so in a fun and interactive way. If you want your kid to wear this smartwatch, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $30 discount for it, which slashes its price to $200 from its sticker price of $230. The savings may not look like much, but you wouldn’t want to miss it, as the wearable device was just released a couple of months ago, and new models rarely appear in smartwatch deals. Once the bargain is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch

Fitness trackers usually set a goal of steps taken or calories burned, and they monitor this data to let you know if you’ve achieved it for the day. The kid-centric Fitbit Ace LTE, however, does things differently. An activity ring on its home screen — which it calls a noodle — records your child’s movement and plays a fun animation when it is completed for the day. Children achieve this goal through video games on the smartwatch that require physical activity, such as a racing game where they move their hands to steer their vehicle, and whenever they do, they can unlock tickets to buy clothes for their customizable avatar known as an Eejie, or get items for its virtual home.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is more than just a fitness-focused smartwatch though. For parents, they will be able to check their child’s real-time location, send and receive text messages and calls, and track their kid’s movement activity through the Fitbit Ace companion app. The wearable device is durable with Gorilla Glass 3 protecting its OLED display, and it offers a battery life of more than 16 hours from a full charge.

Fitbit deals don’t only cater to athletes, as children can now also benefit from the fitness-tracking smartwatches. The Fitbit Ace LTE, which originally sells for $230, is down to only $200 following a $30 discount from Best Buy. We don’t think this offer will last long because the wearable device was just rolled out in June, so you better hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy savings when getting the Fitbit Ace LTE for your kid.

