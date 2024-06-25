 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while it’s on sale and get buds for $100

By
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There is a lot to love about smartwatches, especially if you’re the sort of person who wants to get away from having to look at a screen constantly. Luckily, there are a ton of smartwatches to pick from, but if you’re in the Samsung ecosystem, then you probably want to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the latest is the Watch 6. Of course, it is a bit pricey, usually going for $450, but you can get it today from Samsung for just $370, and you can even get up to $250 of trade-in value on top of that. As if that wasn’t enough, if you buy the Watch 6 from Samsung, you can also nab yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, rather than the usual $230.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 came out, it felt like a bit of a letdown given that there wasn’t a huge improvement over the Watch 4, but this time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is quite an upgrade and the perfect time to jump in if you’ve been on the fence. For example, it has much smaller bezels, so you see more of the screen, and the overall watch is more comfortable to wear, while the sensor underneath has been redesigned to make better contact for more precise measurements. The new Watch OS, with Samsung’s own One UI draped over it, is very snappy and has some pretty smooth performance, while the health tracking has also gotten a couple of solid upgrades, with a return of the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, which can tell you things like BMI and body water.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, there is a lot to love there, too, and with the drastic discount you get from Samsung, it makes a lot of sense to grab a pair. While the audio quality isn’t going to be audiophile-level, it’s perfectly acceptable, with the only downside being that the spatial audio feature doesn’t quite hit the mark. Even so, they are very comfortable to wear, and given the IPX7 rating, they are great use for exercise, and you won’t have to worry about them slipping out or getting damaged from sweat or the environment. As for battery life, you’ll get 5 hours out of the earbuds and another 18 from the case, so essentially a couple of days worth of usage.

All in all, the deal from Samsung that will let you nab a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $370 is pretty excellent, but when you throw in the added discount of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, it’s a steal of a bundle. That said, if you aren’t quite convinced of either, then you may want to check out some of these other great smartwatch deals and earbud deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phone lineup offers some of the best phones on the market, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the largest phone in the lineup. And while it’s a more recent release, there are a lot of Galaxy S24 Ultra deals worth taking a look at right now. In fact, some of them deserve to be among the best phone deals, as carriers are offering upwards of $1,000 in savings right now. Below you’ll find all of the best ways to save on a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You’ll find several carriers to choose from as well as unlocked models, but if these Galaxy S24 Ultra deals aren’t to your liking you can also look into Samsung Galaxy 24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals. You could even consider a foldable phone and take a look at the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
Xfinity: when you add a new line and trade-in an eligible device.
Spectrum: plus add an extra $100 in savings when you trade in your current phone.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been out for several years it remains in fierce competition with many of the best phones. It also makes for some great phone deals now that it’s a generation old, as the more in demand Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals have driven the price of the Galaxy S23 down. If you’re in the market for a great combination of performance, features, and affordability, the Galaxy S24 is a great phone to turn to, which is why we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals. You’ll find all of the best ways to save on a Galaxy S24 below, and if you aren’t seeing the kind of savings you’re hoping for you can also check out all of the iPhone 15 deals, iPhone 14 deals, iPhone SE deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals going on right now too.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Best Buy: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
Verizon: when you add a new line with Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
T-Mobile: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
AT&T: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.

Read more
Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is over half off — from $450 to $200
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro against some leaves.

Here's your chance to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for an incredibly low price -- the GPS model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for an affordable $200, which is less than half its original price of $450 following a $250 discount from Best Buy. We're not sure when the offer will expire, but with the popularity of this wearable device, there's a chance that the stocks up for sale get sold out quickly. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for much cheaper than normal, you better proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is designed for those who love going on outdoor adventures, as it's equipped with a tough sapphire crystal glass display that's further protected by a raised bezel, its case is made from titanium, and it offers water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a battery that can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, which will be extremely helpful when you've navigating a trail using its built-in GPS.

Read more