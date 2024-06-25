Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while it’s on sale and get buds for $100

There is a lot to love about smartwatches, especially if you’re the sort of person who wants to get away from having to look at a screen constantly. Luckily, there are a ton of smartwatches to pick from, but if you’re in the Samsung ecosystem, then you probably want to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the latest is the Watch 6. Of course, it is a bit pricey, usually going for $450, but you can get it today from Samsung for just $370, and you can even get up to $250 of trade-in value on top of that. As if that wasn’t enough, if you buy the Watch 6 from Samsung, you can also nab yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, rather than the usual $230.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 came out, it felt like a bit of a letdown given that there wasn’t a huge improvement over the Watch 4, but this time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is quite an upgrade and the perfect time to jump in if you’ve been on the fence. For example, it has much smaller bezels, so you see more of the screen, and the overall watch is more comfortable to wear, while the sensor underneath has been redesigned to make better contact for more precise measurements. The new Watch OS, with Samsung’s own One UI draped over it, is very snappy and has some pretty smooth performance, while the health tracking has also gotten a couple of solid upgrades, with a return of the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, which can tell you things like BMI and body water.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, there is a lot to love there, too, and with the drastic discount you get from Samsung, it makes a lot of sense to grab a pair. While the audio quality isn’t going to be audiophile-level, it’s perfectly acceptable, with the only downside being that the spatial audio feature doesn’t quite hit the mark. Even so, they are very comfortable to wear, and given the IPX7 rating, they are great use for exercise, and you won’t have to worry about them slipping out or getting damaged from sweat or the environment. As for battery life, you’ll get 5 hours out of the earbuds and another 18 from the case, so essentially a couple of days worth of usage.

All in all, the deal from Samsung that will let you nab a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $370 is pretty excellent, but when you throw in the added discount of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, it’s a steal of a bundle. That said, if you aren’t quite convinced of either, then you may want to check out some of these other great smartwatch deals and earbud deals.

