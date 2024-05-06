Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Charge 6 just got handsome price cuts

If you’re thinking about getting a fitness tracker or a health-focused smartwatch, you should be looking for Fitbit deals. Fitbit’s wearable devices will help you keep an eye on your overall well-being, and you can get a couple of them with discounts from Best Buy. The Fitbit Charge 6 is $20 off, lowering its price to just $140 from $160, and the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale at $50 off for a more affordable $200 from $250. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to take advantage of either of these offers though, because there’s no telling when they expire. If you want the Fitbit Charge 6 or the Fitbit Sense 2 on your wrist for cheaper than usual, make your purchase right now.

Fitbit Charge 6 — $140, was $160

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $250

The Fitbit Charge 6 is on top of our list of the best fitness trackers because for its price, the wearable device is packed with health-related features. Its lightweight and comfortable to wear, which will let you maximize its heath-tracking tools that monitor heart rate, irregular heart rhythms, sleep, and SpO2, among others. The Fitbit Charge 6 also works with over 40 unique exercise modes to set personal goals and get workout statistics. There are also a variety of Google apps that are available on the fitness tracker, including Google Wallet that enables contactless payments, Google Maps for navigational directions, and YouTube Music for controlling playback on what’s playing on your paired smartphone.

If you prefer a wearable device that looks more like a smartwatch, you may want to set your sights on the Fitbit Sense 2. The AMOLED display is gorgeous with its vibrant colors and deep blacks, and it’s bright enough to let you see the time and your health statistics even under harsh daylight. In addition to all of the fitness-related features that you can also find on the Fitbit Charge 6, the Fitbit Sense 2 will let you receive calls, text messages, and app notifications from your paired smartphone, and it’s even got Amazon’s Alexa built-in so you can carry out various functions through voice commands. The smartwatch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which will grant you deeper insights and guidance, exclusive workouts, and more.

