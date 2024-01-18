There was no chance to buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a discount from last Black Friday’s smartwatch deals, but you won’t have to wait any longer because it’s down to a cheaper price of $300 from Best Buy. The $50 discount on its original price of $350 further adds to the value of the wearable device, but you’re going to have to hurry with completing the purchase as stocks may already be running low. The offer may expire at any moment, so you need to push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2, launched a year after the Google Pixel Watch, is an Android-powered smartwatch with a circular display measuring 1.2 inches in diameter and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It ships with Google’s Wear OS 4, comes with Google Assistant onboard, and lasts more than 24 hours on a single charge. You can use the Google Pixel Watch 2 to view notifications from your paired smartphone, and it can also access Google apps such as Gmail and Calendar.

In our Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch comparison, there were no noticeable changes in their designs and screens, but the newer model’s processor is upgraded to the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, resulting in faster execution of tasks and better battery health. The Google Pixel Watch 2 also gets a suite of new and improved sensors for fitness tracking that are adopted from the Fitbit Sense 2, which will help you stay on top of your health metrics and potentially identify any underlying medical conditions. This requires you to wear the smartwatch for most of the day, which won’t be a problem as it’s very comfortable.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is on sale from Best Buy for just $300, which is cheaper than what it was going for last Black Friday. The $50 discount on its sticker price of $350 isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want this wearable device on your wrist, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer immediately. Google Pixel deals usually get sold out quickly, and we’re expecting the same thing to happen with this bargain for the Google Pixel Watch 2.

