Don’t Miss These Fitbit Deals on the Sense 2, Charge 6, and Versa 4

Are you looking to take your fitness to the next level in 2024? If so, there are a bunch of Fitbit deals out there that will help you achieve your goals. Amazon is filled with discounts on some of the most popular Fitbit devices including the Versa 4, Sense 2 and Charge 6. You can get the Versa 4 for $150, which is 25% off its original price of $200. Then there is the Sense 2 ,which is available for $200, a 33% discount off its original price of $300. Finally, the Charge 6 can be purchased for $130, 19% off its original price of $160. And lucky for you, some of these products were named the best Fitbit devices of 2023.

Fitbit Versa 4-$150, was $200

A render of the Fitbit Versa 4.
This Fitbit will make sure you stay accountable with your workout goals. It was created for better fitness results with over 40 exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking, a workout intensity map and all-day activity tracking. This fitness tracker is compatible with iOS and Android so you can sync to your smart phone and receive notifications and phone calls right on your wrist. The Fitbit Versa 4 also helps track your health and sleep to help you feel and look your best.

Fitbit Sense 2-$200, was $300

The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is a device that will help you live healthier. Designed for all day wear, you can keep track of your health, stress and sleep with amazing features that will help you live your best life. You can access mindfulness content to help manage stress and activate features such as all-day stress detection, a health metrics dashboard and personalize notifications for irregular heart rhythm and high and low heart rates. This fitness tracker will give you insights on how to get better sleep each night with a personalized sleep profile and sleep score.

Fitbit Charge 6-$130, was $160

YouTube Music controls on the Fitbit Charge 6.
For those who want a smaller, slimmer and more compact device, the Fitbit Charge 6 is an ideal purchase. It features the brand’s most accurate heart rate monitor yet via Bluetooth and also allows you to connect to plenty of apps including YouTube, Google maps and Google wallet. Plus, this Fitbit is one of the best fitness trackers in 2023. Need we say more?

