Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Big discounts just landed for the Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2, and Charge 5

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy has some fantastic Fitbit deals at the moment for anyone who’s looking to get more active and monitor how well they’re doing easily. With Fitbits available from $80, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals. Read on while we take you through the best options for every situation and budget.

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $80, was $100

The Fitbit Inspire 3 leaning on a rock.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great fitness tracker for most people. One huge selling point is that it has a 10-day battery life so you don’t have to worry about charging it very often. At all times, it’s monitoring your movements throughout the day, tracking steps, calories burned, and more. It can watch for changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature to see how your body is performing. It also dishes out a daily readiness score based on your stress levels, sleep and activity, with a stress management score also offered so you can instantly see if you need to be kinder to yourself. Extensive sleep profiling features along with irregular heart rhythm notifications and high/low heart rate notifications all ensure this little wearable is looking out for you.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

A woman wearing a Fitbit Charge 5 stretching her shoulder during a workout.

One of the best fitness trackers you can buy at the moment, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a cut above the rest. It does all the standard things you’d expect from a Fitbit. It also has an EDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity on your skin. A built-in GPS helps you see your real-time pace and distance without needing your phone, with it also possible to check out a map of your route. 24/7 heart rate tracking helps detect any trends while you still benefit from excellent seven-day battery life.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $170, was $200

A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.

One of the best Fitbits, the Fitbit Versa 4 is great if you want a smartwatch that’s also part of the Fitbit ecosystem. As with the others, there’s a daily readiness score, heart rhythm and rate notifications, and step tracking, but there’s so much more. A built-in GPS monitors all your travels while a 24/7 heart rate tracker keeps an eye on your heart. You can also track more exercises than ever while there’s built-in voice assistant support, and the ability to take calls from your wrist or even check out Google Maps. Think of it as a souped-up Fitbit with all the stylings of a great smartwatch.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $230, was $300

The Fitbit Sense 2 on a rock next to a creek.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, particularly if you love all things Fitbit. A stylish device, it goes further than the others by offering all-day stress detection via its continuous EDA sensor. It can detect stress events so you know when and how your stress is triggered. An ECG app helps you gain an assessment of your heart at any time but there are also extensive notifications for any issues. Built-in GPS, Google Maps support, and Google Wallet all mean there’s no need to have your phone by your side at all times anymore.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Strap a Fitbit to your wrist on the cheap with these deals — from $80
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.

Fitbit is one of the most popular names in the smartwatch market, primarily because of its fitness-focused products. If you'd like to try owning one of the brand's wearable devices, or if you want to purchase more of them, the good news is that there are Fitbit deals that are available right now. You'll be able to enjoy significant savings if you take advantage of any of these offers, but you'll want to act fast because there's no telling when these prices will return to normal.
Fitbit Inspire 3 -- $80, was $100

For casual users who want a simple fitness tracker on their wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent choice, according to our guide on the best Fitbit. It's an affordable and hassle-free wearable device that's capable of monitoring your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and more. The fitness tracker also has a battery life of up to 10 days, and the ability to inform you when it detects heart rate anomalies. Every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 3 also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which unlocks features such as Daily Readiness Score that will tell you what level of workouts your body can handle, Sleep Profile that provides a detailed analysis of your sleeping habits, and the full roster of Mindfulness Sessions that help you deal with stress.

Read more
Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off
A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.

If you’re looking to uphold some New Year’s fitness resolutions, landing one of the best smartwatch deals is a good way to keep yourself motivated. Today the Fitbit Versa 4 is seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy, which brings the fitness smartwatch down to just $180 from its regular price of $230. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as a free three-month trial of Google One, which is a nice cloud storage option to have access to. In-store pickup is also available at Best Buy locations where the Fitbit Versa 4 is in stock.

Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4
Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4 for its capabilities in the gym. The Versa 4 offers a range of fitness tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of its feature list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable. It does so using a feature called Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones. This lets you know if you’re ready for another workout, or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout. Battery life is competitive with the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

Read more
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more