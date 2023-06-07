Best Buy has some fantastic Fitbit deals at the moment for anyone who’s looking to get more active and monitor how well they’re doing easily. With Fitbits available from $80, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals. Read on while we take you through the best options for every situation and budget.

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $80, was $100

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great fitness tracker for most people. One huge selling point is that it has a 10-day battery life so you don’t have to worry about charging it very often. At all times, it’s monitoring your movements throughout the day, tracking steps, calories burned, and more. It can watch for changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature to see how your body is performing. It also dishes out a daily readiness score based on your stress levels, sleep and activity, with a stress management score also offered so you can instantly see if you need to be kinder to yourself. Extensive sleep profiling features along with irregular heart rhythm notifications and high/low heart rate notifications all ensure this little wearable is looking out for you.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

One of the best fitness trackers you can buy at the moment, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a cut above the rest. It does all the standard things you’d expect from a Fitbit. It also has an EDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity on your skin. A built-in GPS helps you see your real-time pace and distance without needing your phone, with it also possible to check out a map of your route. 24/7 heart rate tracking helps detect any trends while you still benefit from excellent seven-day battery life.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $170, was $200

One of the best Fitbits, the Fitbit Versa 4 is great if you want a smartwatch that’s also part of the Fitbit ecosystem. As with the others, there’s a daily readiness score, heart rhythm and rate notifications, and step tracking, but there’s so much more. A built-in GPS monitors all your travels while a 24/7 heart rate tracker keeps an eye on your heart. You can also track more exercises than ever while there’s built-in voice assistant support, and the ability to take calls from your wrist or even check out Google Maps. Think of it as a souped-up Fitbit with all the stylings of a great smartwatch.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $230, was $300

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, particularly if you love all things Fitbit. A stylish device, it goes further than the others by offering all-day stress detection via its continuous EDA sensor. It can detect stress events so you know when and how your stress is triggered. An ECG app helps you gain an assessment of your heart at any time but there are also extensive notifications for any issues. Built-in GPS, Google Maps support, and Google Wallet all mean there’s no need to have your phone by your side at all times anymore.

