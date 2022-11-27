Cyber Monday kicks off tomorrow, but we’re already seeing some amazing Cyber Monday deals coming out of the woodwork. If you missed out on grabbing a Fitbit deal on Black Friday, there’s still time! Finding the best deals can be confusing, but we’ve done all the hard work to bring you the very best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals out there. Below, you’ll find deals on everything from the Fitbit Inspire 2 to the Sense 2, with something for every budget. Don’t fancy a Fitbit? You’ll want to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

Fitbit Inspire 2 — $50, was $80

Want a fitness tracker but on a tight budget? The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the ideal choice. The original Fitbit Inspire made our list of best Fitbits, and the Inspire 2 improves on a good thing. With 10-day battery life and a daily readiness score, you won’t be tied to your charger, and you’ll always know whether it’s time to work out or for a day for rest. The Inspire 2 is an excellent choice for sleep tracking too, as you can see how much light, deep, and REM sleep you’re getting, plus improve your sleep with helpful tips. Protect your heart health with 24/7 heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications, earn Active Zone Minutes when you reach your target heart rate zones, and enjoy a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, plus three free months of Google One 100GB with your new tracker (new subscribers only). This is one of the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals around, no contest.

Fitbit Luxe — $80, was $130

Just like the best fitness trackers around, the Fitbit Luxe is packed with features to ensure a healthier, happier you. With its beautiful design and modest size, it’s an excellent choice for smaller wrists, and everything is clearly visible on the vibrant color display. Whether you’re tracking your steps, resting/active heart rate, a variety of workouts, or even your sleep, the Luxe does it all — it even features stress management tools to help you unwind. Battery life lasts up to five days, so you won’t find yourself constantly needing to charge it, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it the ideal companion for the gym, pool, or rainy day runs, and it comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. Despite its slim design, there’s a lot of functionality here, making the Fitbit Luxe a versatile, affordable choice.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $100, was $150

With its compact design and curved face, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a desirable fitness tracker for everyday wear — but it’s so much more than just a pretty face. It offers 20 exercise modes — seven of which support GPS — plus SmartTrack for real-time tracking. There’s also Active Zone Minutes, heart rate change notifications, and sleep tracking. Other onboard features include SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring and an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor that monitors your body’s response to stress, which is great if you’re actively trying to reduce your stress levels. There’s also onboard GPS, support for Fitbit Pay, and solid battery life of up to a week, with speedy charging getting you fully juiced up in under two hours. Paired with the Fitbit app, the Charge 5 allows you to view a huge range of health metrics, from blood oxygen levels to skin temperature variation and more. If you’re after a fitness tracker that does it all, this is one of the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals going.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $100, was $150

Into your subscriptions? Then the Fitbit Versa 2 is our pick for the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deal for you. The first thing you’ll notice is that it looks a lot like an Apple Watch, and its bright AMOLED display and intuitive interface make using this tracker a breeze to use. Amazon Alexa voice controls are built-in, the battery lasts up to three days, and it tracks all the usual metrics, including sleep, steps, calories, activity minutes, and heart rate. There are seven different exercise modes covering most workouts, as well as more general exercise tracking and a handy interval training mode too. However, for fitness insights, you’ll need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium, and though there’s Spotify integration, you’ll need Spotify Premium to use it. It’s also worth noting here that you can’t actually play tracks from your wrist — instead, the Versa 2 acts as a remote to control playback on other devices like your phone, though you can store music on it via the Fitbit desktop app.

Fitbit Sense — $130, was $250

The Fitbit Sense not only looks sleek, with its streamlined square design with rounded edges, but it’s also one of the best fitness trackers for workouts. With built-in GPS to track pace and distance on your next hike, it also tracks all the usual metrics, throwing in features like an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking — a feature not found on many other fitness trackers — and SpO2 clock faces to monitor your nightly blood oxygen level. With the Fitbit ECG app, you can get irregular heart rhythm notifications, while the Daily Readiness Score lets you know whether to rest or work out each day. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in, so you can easily find out the weather for your morning run, open apps without needing to swipe through menus, and set reminders and alarms. The Fitbit Sense also offers on-wrist EDA scanning to detect electrodermal activity that indicates your body’s response to stress, which could help you manage your stress levels. Finally, there’s detailed, accurate sleep tracking, and over six days of battery life — pretty impressive stuff.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $150, was $230

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the ideal Fitbit for anyone who likes to shake up their exercise routine. If you do CrossFit one day, go for a run the next, then get into an HIIT workout, grab the Versa 4. It tracks over 40 different exercises and has onboard GPS, SpO2 monitoring, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, plus Active Zone Minutes and a Daily Readiness Score, so you’ll always know whether you should take it easy or go for that run. Integration with Google Maps for directions and Google Pay — for paying for your morning coffee, straight from your wrist — is coming soon, too. The Fibit Versa 4’s vibrant AMOLED display ensures it’s easy to use on the go, and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters. With six-plus days of battery life and fast charging — Fitbit claims you only need to charge it for 12 minutes to enjoy a full day’s tracking — plus six months of Fitbit Premium included, it’s easy to see why this Cyber Monday deal is flying off the shelves today.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $230

Can’t decide between the Fitbit Versa 4 or the Fitbit Sense 2? This Cyber Monday deal’s about to make your choice even harder, as there’s a lot of overlap between these two devices. That said, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a better fitness tracker as it does everything the Versa 4 does and then some. It adds an ECG and SpO2 monitoring, plus its Body Response sensor detects and manages your stress by tracking ElectroDermal activity, skin temperature, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Comfortable to wear, it features a gorgeous vibrant display that’s visible even in direct sunlight, a rugged build, and water-resistance up to 164 feet — and it operates between minus-14 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect choice for explorers and adventurous types. As well as all the usual fitness tracking features, you get Fitbit Pay, Amazon Alexa, future Google Pay and Maps integration, six months of Fitbit Premium, and over six days of battery life, making the Sense 2 one of the best deals you’ll find today.

Editors' Recommendations