AirPods 4 were just announced, so AirPods 2 are down to $89 at Amazon

Apple’s iPhone 16 event brought plenty of surprises to the table, and one product that we can’t wait to get our hands on is the all-new AirPods 4 wireless earbuds. And the announcement of a new AirPods generation is already affecting the prices of older AirPods products:

Right now, you can buy the AirPods 2 for only $90 through Amazon. At full price, these buds cost $130. While we see plenty of Amazon deals like this one, we have a feeling the AirPods 2 may be going on clearance sometime soon.

Why you should buy the AirPods 2

We reviewed the second-gen AirPods a couple of years ago, and we were pretty pleased with a number of features. Some noteworthy accolades included a straightforward setup, excellent sound quality, and hands-free Siri controls. A lot of these wins have to do with Apple’s H1 chip. This core peripheral of the AirPods 2 allows the wireless buds to deliver a bigger and more immersive audio experience. While there’s no active noise-canceling (ANC) on the standard AirPods (we have a list of AirPods Pro deals if ANC is more your speed), the buds themselves provide a small degree of noise isolation when seated in your ears properly.

One of the best AirPods features is the ability to have your earbuds paired to more than one Apple device at the same time (as long as all devices are signed in with the same Apple ID and on the same Wi-Fi network). Think of it as Apple’s take on Bluetooth Multipoint (the ability to have a set of earbuds or headphones paired to more than one device simultaneously). You’ll also be able to activate and use Siri without tapping one of your buds. Just the simple utterance of “Hey Siri,” and the voice assistant will be prepared to start taking commands!

On a full charge, you’ll get up to five hours of battery life from the AirPods 2, and a fully-charged case can store more than 24 hours of backup battery. We’re not sure how long these older buds are going to be marked down on Amazon, though we’re guessing we’ll start to see the AirPods 2 on clearance at some point in the next year or so.

Save $40 when you order the AirPods 2 through Amazon right now, and be sure to check out some of the other Apple AirPods deals we’ve been digging up. And if you’d rather go with another brand altogether, we also have a list of headphone deals that includes products from brands like Sony, Samsung, and Bose.