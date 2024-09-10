 Skip to main content
A 55-inch TV for $220? Don’t miss this Amazon deal

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

We look through Amazon deals on a daily basis to see what latest and greatest promos the popular retailer is offering. One of our go-to categories is always TVs, and we’ve been seeing a lot of activity over the last couple of weeks. And for those looking for a 55-inch set that costs less than $250, look no further than this terrific Amazon markdown:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series on Amazon for only $220. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series

Insignia is a Best Buy house brand, and the F30 Series is a 4K LED-LCD TV that delivers up to a 60Hz refresh rate. The main idea behind any Insignia set is “budget-friendly,” so you won’t find full array backlighting, quantum dots, or other elevated picture tech here. That being said, the F30 still delivers solid picture quality and is excellent for watching movies and playing video games in a darker room.

Thanks to decent HDR support, brightness, colors, and contrast levels get a considerable boost when streaming HDR content on platforms like Netflix or when watching a 4K HDR Blu-ray movies from your treasured collection. The F30 also comes with several useful connections, including HDMI ARC/eARC, digital optical, USB, and composite RCA for older AV components.

Most TVs are smart TVs these days, and the Insignia F30 is no exception. Thanks to Best Buy’s Amazon partnership, the F30 Series uses Amazon’s Fire TV OS for all things web-connected, including Alexa voice controls. And if you need a bigger or smaller TV, the F30 Series is also available in 43-, 50-, 58-, and 65-inch sizes.

We’re not sure how long these kinds of TV deals are going to stick around for, so now is always the best time to take advantage of the offer. Save $130 when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series on Amazon. You should also check out some of the Best Buy deals we’ve been tracking down.

Want to up the ante in the audio department? Why not enhance your new TV purchase with one of these awesome soundbar deals?

