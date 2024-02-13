 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Apple Watch Ultra deals: Save on the Ultra and Ultra 2

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 next to the original Apple Watch Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you want a premium Apple Watch experience for cheaper than usual, you should check out the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we’ve gathered here. Whether you go for Apple Watch deals involving the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can be sure that you’re getting a top-of-the-line wearable device with powerful specifications and helpful features. However, because of their expensive price, there’s always a lot of demand for discounts on these smartwatches. If you want to enjoy the savings from the offers below, you need to hurry with your purchase.

Today’s best Apple Watch Ultra deals

  • Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —

Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is featured in our list of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone — a spot that was previously occupied by the original Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged wearable device that’s perfect for outdoor adventures, as its lightweight titanium case provides protection against corrosion and other effects of the elements. Its large Digital Crown and customizable Action Button gives you complete control over how you use the smartwatch, and with built-in cellular capabilities, you can make calls and send text messages even when you’re away from your iPhone.

In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 versus Apple Watch Ultra comparison, the upgrades in the newer version of the wearable device include a 50% brighter display at up to 3,000 nits, the faster S9 chip that enables using Siri on the smartwatch itself, the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that lets you locate lost iPhones through the Precision Finding feature, double the onboard storage at 64GB, a longer battery life of up to 72 hours when low power mode is activated,

Related

However, this doesn’t mean the Apple Watch Ultra is no longer a worthwhile purchase. In terms of design, the two generations of the wearable device look almost identical, and the new bands and watch faces that come with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra. It can be updated to the latest watchOS 10, so you’ll be ale to use new fitness features on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Athletes will love the the fitness-tracking features of both models of the Apple Watch Ultra, with the Workout app able to detect what type of physical activity you’re engaged in and automatically starts recording data. Meanwhile, dual-frequency GPS precisely tracks your location, for accurate measurements of distance and pace. There’s also a Compass app that shows your latitude, longitude, elevation and incline, and fall detection and crash detection that connects you to emergency services when you get caught in an accident.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to its Black Friday price
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Best Buy currently has one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen since Black Friday with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping to the price we saw back in November -- $329. That means you’re saving $70 off the regular price of $399 making it a pretty great deal for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. If that sounds tempting to you but you need to know a little more first, read on while we take you through all we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. Don’t count on this deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and is a true must-have for iPhone users. The instant highlight of it is its OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ability to drop to just one nit on its always-on display. The screen looks great and there’s no more need to tilt your wrist just to see what time it is or what notification has appeared.

Read more
This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

Read more
The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024
A Charge 6 being used on a wrist.

Whoop is a wearable technology company whose fitness bands track your body’s strain, recovery, and sleep. It’s as popular as many of the best fitness trackers and many of the best smartwatches. Whoops fitness bands are popular amongst professional athletes, but they’re also somewhat expensive. Whoop’s advanced metrics tracking is difficult to match, but there are several Whoop alternatives out there for different price points and fitness needs. We’ve rounded up what we think are the best Whoop alternatives, so read onward for more details.
The best Whoop alternatives in 2024

Buy the

Read more