Best Apple Watch Ultra deals: Save on the Ultra and Ultra 2

Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is featured in our list of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone — a spot that was previously occupied by the original Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged wearable device that’s perfect for outdoor adventures, as its lightweight titanium case provides protection against corrosion and other effects of the elements. Its large Digital Crown and customizable Action Button gives you complete control over how you use the smartwatch, and with built-in cellular capabilities, you can make calls and send text messages even when you’re away from your iPhone.

In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 versus Apple Watch Ultra comparison, the upgrades in the newer version of the wearable device include a 50% brighter display at up to 3,000 nits, the faster S9 chip that enables using Siri on the smartwatch itself, the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that lets you locate lost iPhones through the Precision Finding feature, double the onboard storage at 64GB, a longer battery life of up to 72 hours when low power mode is activated,

However, this doesn’t mean the Apple Watch Ultra is no longer a worthwhile purchase. In terms of design, the two generations of the wearable device look almost identical, and the new bands and watch faces that come with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra. It can be updated to the latest watchOS 10, so you’ll be ale to use new fitness features on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Athletes will love the the fitness-tracking features of both models of the Apple Watch Ultra, with the Workout app able to detect what type of physical activity you’re engaged in and automatically starts recording data. Meanwhile, dual-frequency GPS precisely tracks your location, for accurate measurements of distance and pace. There’s also a Compass app that shows your latitude, longitude, elevation and incline, and fall detection and crash detection that connects you to emergency services when you get caught in an accident.

