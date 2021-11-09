  1. Mobile

Fitbit Premium’s newest features include a Daily Readiness Score, ECG app

Elizabeth Tirk
By

Fitbit is releasing two new features for subscribers starting November 9. One is for subscribers to its Premium plan that will allow them to take advantage of the Daily Readiness Score, which is designed to help users achieve the optimal workout and recovery times for their bodies. The other feature is the ECG app, available on the Fitbit Charge 5 only, which tracks the rhythm and atrial fibrillation of the user’s heart.

Daily Readiness Score

New or existing subscribers to Fitbit Premium will be able to use the Daily Readiness Score to receive a personalized score each morning with notes on how that scoring was achieved. With it, you’re supposed to be able to track when to rest, work out, stress management, and more. Fitbit promises a lot, but users will have to practice their patience since calibrating takes four days to receive the first score.

Over time, your readiness score should become more tailored to your lifestyle. From there, it will help you better understand what your score means in relation to your activity, sleep patterns, and heart rate variability. With a low score, it may advise you to rest more. A higher score means your body is ready to prioritize a more intense workout to minimize fatigue. Depending on your score, you might be recommended content intended to maximize your day.

Image of Fitbit Premium Daily Readiness Score High.
Fitbit

It’s important to note that users wishing to receive a daily score will have to keep their devices on for at least 14 hours a day, with at least three of those hours being while sleeping. The devices compatible with Daily Readiness Score are the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe, or Inspire 2. For those interested, more in-depth information on what the Daily Readiness Score can do is available.

ECG app

With the built-in electrocardiogram on the Charge 5, users can view and assess the heart readings taken by their device. These readings can help offer greater insight into the user’s heart activity, and possibly even be actual data to show their doctor if they wish. To get a reading, users only need to open the app and hold the stainless steel side panels on their device for 30 seconds without moving.

Other Fitbit Premium features

Those interested in trying the Daily Readiness Score can do so by heading over to Fitbit to sign up for the Premium plan. Frst time subscribers have the option of a free trial to start off. Aside from the Daily Readiness, there are a pile of other features Premium members can try to help reduce stress or get a better night’s sleep.

If you’re not quite sold on getting a Fitbit, or you’d like to know more about what else is out there, take a look at 2021’s best fitness trackers. Some of them are more affordable, offer different designs, or match other fitness needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best Dell Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

This Dell gaming laptop is ONLY $700 today, and we can’t believe it

Dell G15 Gaming laptop on a white background.

Save $250 on this 75-inch Samsung TV at Best Buy for Black Friday

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $500 at Walmart today — but hurry!

Vizio V Series

Walmart is practically giving away this 32-inch QHD monitor today

LG 32 inch Ultragear gaming monitor with video game robot shown on the screen, on a white background.

This Full HD projector is down to $120 at Walmart for Black Friday

The Vankyo Performance V620 projector taken out of its carrying case.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2021: What to buy today

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021: What to buy today

hp omen 25i gaming monitor starts at 349 2

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Shop TODAY

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales