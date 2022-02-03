  1. Movies & TV

Dakota Johnson to join the Spider-Man universe in Madame Web

By

Madame Web may be the first heroine to star in her own Spider-Man spinoff movie. And if you’re wondering who that character is, then you’re not alone. Regardless, Deadline is reporting that actress Dakota Johnson is in negotiations to headline the movie as the titular character.

Deadline’s report seems somewhat mystified by Madame Web because the original character, Cassandra Webb, was an elderly woman who was severely disabled with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder. The character, first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 201, was never a headliner of her own comic book series, and she was only a supporting cast member in Peter Parker’s adventures as Spider-Man. She possessed telepathic and clairvoyant powers that allowed her to have glimpses of the future.

According to Deadline’s sources, “it’s possible the project could turn into something else.” That said, we think it’s more likely that Johnson will portray the second Madame Web, Julia Carpenter. In Marvel Comics’ lore, Julia was also the second Spider-Woman, who briefly carried the mantle before she unexpectedly became the heir to Madame Web’s powers and abilities at the cost of her sight. Julia was also a single mother of a teenage girl named Rachel.

Dakota Johnson will portray Madame Web in an upcoming movie.

In the comic book realm, neither version of Madame Web is an A-list heroine. However, Sony’s deal with Marvel gives the studio control over all of the Spider-Man-related characters. Madame Web is simply the latest supporting character to get her own Sony film, following the first two Venom movies and the upcoming Morbius adaptation with Oscar-winner Jared Leto.

Johnson’s previous screen credits include Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels, Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, and Am I Okay?, which will be released later this year.

The Madame Web movie has a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with Jessica Jones veteran S. J. Clarkson attached to direct the film. Sony hasn’t officially set a date for the movie yet.

