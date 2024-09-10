5 most anticipated action movies of fall 2024, ranked

It may be September already, but 2024 still has plenty of thrilling action films waiting to be released. From superhero adventures to sci-fi epics to traditional action flicks, there are many exciting movies for audiences to look forward to in the next few months.

So now that autumn is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to round up the most highly anticipated action movies of the season.

Recommended Videos

5. Kraven the Hunter (2024)

Based on the character from Marvel Comics, Kraven the Hunter follows the titular villain (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) on his vengeful rampage throughout the criminal underworld. Due to the sheer disappointments of Morbius and Madame Web, expectations for this addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe are relatively low.

The trailers show that the studio has finally leaned into the R-rating with Kraven’s brand of animalistic violence, which should satisfy some fans. However, many people are still unsure whether or not this comic book movie will do Kraven’s character justice, especially since Spider-Man has been noticeably absent from the movie’s marketing. But it is still too early to pass judgment.

4. Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Following the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this threequel shows fugitives Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom on the run from both the law and an invading symbiote army. Since Venom seems to be the best thing to come out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe so far, the final chapter in the antihero’s cinematic trilogy should draw plenty of audiences to theaters.

With Eddie riding a Venomized horse and fighting aliens on a plane, this movie seems like it will be the Lethal Protector’s most bonkers adventure yet. And after Eddie’s brief trip to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are dying to know whether or not Sony will finally have the web-slinger meet Venom.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

This animated prequel to The Lord of the Rings tells the tale of Rohan’s King, Helm Hammerhead (Brian Cox), and his family during their legendary war against the Dunlendings. It is clear from the trailer that the filmmakers have taken Middle-earth and portrayed it in the vein of the anime films by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, which should please franchise fans and newcomers alike.

The story is a stark, but welcome departure from the movies and shows depicting Middle-earth’s war with Sauron. Not only is it Middle-earth’s first major motion picture in a decade, but it’s also the franchise’s first animated film in over 40 years. What a precious prequel this should be.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

After two films and a miniseries worth of buildup, fans will finally get to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his pals take on the Ultimate Life Form: Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), who has awakened after 50 years in hibernation to exact his vengeance on humanity.

On top of that, this film will see actor Jim Carrey step away from the edge of retirement to portray not one, but two Dr. Robotniks. Based on the film’s trailer, this threequel is gearing up to be the Blue Blur’s darkest and most high-stakes adventure yet, and the CGI action revealed so far is the Sonic franchise at its finest.

1. Gladiator II (2024)

Set long after the deaths of Maximus and Commodus, Gladiator II follows an adult Lucius (Paul Mescal) as he is enslaved and forced to fight as a vengeful gladiator under the gaze of his mentor, Macrinus (Denzel Washington), the General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), and the oppressive emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (A Quiet Place: Day One‘s Joseph Quinn). Considering the original film’s legendary success and Ridley Scott’s return as director, this sequel has a lot of hype to live up to in theaters.

The film’s massive budget, scope, and talent are on full display in the trailer, which depicts the Colosseum swimming with sharks and gladiators riding rhinos in the arena. This movie looks to be one of the most epic and extravagant action films of the year, and fans won’t want to miss out on this theatrical experience.