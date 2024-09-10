 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

5 most anticipated action movies of fall 2024, ranked

By
Venom and Eddie face away from each other in Venom: The Last Dance.
Sony

It may be September already, but 2024 still has plenty of thrilling action films waiting to be released. From superhero adventures to sci-fi epics to traditional action flicks, there are many exciting movies for audiences to look forward to in the next few months.

So now that autumn is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to round up the most highly anticipated action movies of the season.

Recommended Videos

5. Kraven the Hunter (2024)

Aarron Taylor-Johnson in the official poster for "Kraven the Hunter."
Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

Based on the character from Marvel Comics, Kraven the Hunter follows the titular villain (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) on his vengeful rampage throughout the criminal underworld. Due to the sheer disappointments of Morbius and Madame Web, expectations for this addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe are relatively low.

The trailers show that the studio has finally leaned into the R-rating with Kraven’s brand of animalistic violence, which should satisfy some fans. However, many people are still unsure whether or not this comic book movie will do Kraven’s character justice, especially since Spider-Man has been noticeably absent from the movie’s marketing. But it is still too early to pass judgment.

4. Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Eddie and Venom look ahead in "Venom: The Last Dance."
Sony / Sony

Following the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this threequel shows fugitives Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom on the run from both the law and an invading symbiote army. Since Venom seems to be the best thing to come out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe so far, the final chapter in the antihero’s cinematic trilogy should draw plenty of audiences to theaters.

With Eddie riding a Venomized horse and fighting aliens on a plane, this movie seems like it will be the Lethal Protector’s most bonkers adventure yet. And after Eddie’s brief trip to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are dying to know whether or not Sony will finally have the web-slinger meet Venom.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

Hera rides into battle in "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim."
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This animated prequel to The Lord of the Rings tells the tale of Rohan’s King, Helm Hammerhead (Brian Cox), and his family during their legendary war against the Dunlendings. It is clear from the trailer that the filmmakers have taken Middle-earth and portrayed it in the vein of the anime films by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, which should please franchise fans and newcomers alike.

The story is a stark, but welcome departure from the movies and shows depicting Middle-earth’s war with Sauron. Not only is it Middle-earth’s first major motion picture in a decade, but it’s also the franchise’s first animated film in over 40 years. What a precious prequel this should be.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Keanu Reeves' Shadow stares menacingly in the trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

After two films and a miniseries worth of buildup, fans will finally get to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his pals take on the Ultimate Life Form: Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), who has awakened after 50 years in hibernation to exact his vengeance on humanity.

On top of that, this film will see actor Jim Carrey step away from the edge of retirement to portray not one, but two Dr. Robotniks. Based on the film’s trailer, this threequel is gearing up to be the Blue Blur’s darkest and most high-stakes adventure yet, and the CGI action revealed so far is the Sonic franchise at its finest.

1. Gladiator II (2024)

A soldier stands and stares while in the middle of battle in "Gladiator II."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Set long after the deaths of Maximus and Commodus, Gladiator II follows an adult Lucius (Paul Mescal) as he is enslaved and forced to fight as a vengeful gladiator under the gaze of his mentor, Macrinus (Denzel Washington), the General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), and the oppressive emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (A Quiet Place: Day One‘s Joseph Quinn). Considering the original film’s legendary success and Ridley Scott’s return as director, this sequel has a lot of hype to live up to in theaters.

The film’s massive budget, scope, and talent are on full display in the trailer, which depicts the Colosseum swimming with sharks and gladiators riding rhinos in the arena. This movie looks to be one of the most epic and extravagant action films of the year, and fans won’t want to miss out on this theatrical experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
In September 1994, American television changed forever thanks to these four shows
The cast of ER looking at the camera.

Television today is very much broken. Between eight-episode seasons with two-year waits in between and the industry's trigger-happy approach to green-lighting and canceling shows, our current landscape is bleak at best. The rise of streaming has led to a radically different TV world than we had 10 years ago. Don't get me wrong, streamers like Max, Hulu, and Netflix have great shows for the most part, but their business model is just too short-term focused, designed to combat churn, to suggest a hopeful future. Compare that to the early 2000s, the early days of the so-called Golden Age of Television, when seasons were still 20 or so episodes yearly and somewhat consistent, and you'll see just how different things are.

I bring up the early 2000s because, in hindsight, it was very much the end of an era, the end of 20th-century television. The shift had begun in the late '90s with the rise of cable, but circa 2004, network television was still raging on, thanks largely to two juggernauts, the last vestiges of the 20th-century era. It's hard to truly explain just how major Friends and ER were during their heydays. During seasons 3 and 4 between '96 and '98, ER reached ratings of over 30 million per episode. Meanwhile, Friends' finale in 2004 attracted a whopping 50+ million viewers, making it the fifth-highest-watched in TV history. These two shows redefined the way we consumed serialized content and, in more ways than one, acted as the last hurrah for TV's initial model, which started way back in the 1950s. Interestingly, both Friends and ER premiered in September 1994, only days apart and on the same network; hardly anyone expected them to be such titans, but their astounding legacies as true game-changers in their medium are even more impressive in hindsight.
A day in the life

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in September, stream this one
A man and a girl lie in the sun in Aftersun.

One of the tricky things about Netflix, and streaming services more generally, is that movies can come to and leave the service, and if you're not obsessively following this, you can be totally unaware. Netflix only surfaces stuff that it thinks you'll watch through its algorithm, and there's plenty of great content that gets buried as a result.

If you're looking for a great movie to watch (and there are plenty of great movies on Netflix), then we've got you covered with one title that you should definitely check out this September. Aftersun tells the story of Calum and his daughter Sophie as they take a vacation together, but from the perspective of the adult daughter looking back at the trip and realizing exactly what was going on with her father. Here are three reasons you should check it out.
Its central performances are beautiful

Read more
The best action movies on Netflix right now
Three men stand in a boat and stare into the ocean in Jaws.

While Deadpool & Wolverine was the action hit of the summer, our list of the best action movies on Netflix is chock-full of additional action hits to keep you entertained through the fall! Netflix has heavily invested in its action collection in recent years by creating high-quality originals and acquiring hits from other studios.

This September is no exception as Netflix serves up four new additions to this list: 300, The Expendables franchise, Jaws (plus 2 and 3), and Edge of Tomorrow. Read on for the complete list of the best action movies on Netflix now.

Read more