 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Has the next Superman been found?

Blair Marnell
By

Finding the next Superman is always a daunting prospect. In many ways, Superman is the role of a lifetime, and he has been the defining character for the actors who earned the chance to bring the Man of Steel to life. Christopher Reeve, George Reeves, Brandon Routh, and Tyler Hoechlin are just a handful of the actors who have had the honor. And now, the next Superman may have been found.

Via Variety, reporter Marc Malkin states that Pierson Fodé “could be in the running for the coveted role.” Fodé is not a complete unknown, and he formerly had a starring role in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Since then, his star has been on the rise with roles in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto and The Real Bros of Simi Valley. And in the promotional picture below from his football drama, It’s Time, Fodé has an uncanny resemblance to Henry Cavill, the last actor who portrayed Superman on the big screen.

Pierson Fode in It's Time.

According to Malkin, “Fodé sent in a self-tape, which included a montage of footage showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Washington.” In the comics, Clark Kent was raised in Smallville, a farming town in Kansas where his adoptive parents, the Kents, instilled in him the values that made Superman into the world’s greatest superhero.

Related

Director James Gunn is writing and helming Superman: Legacy, which will feature a younger Clark who is already living in Metropolis and operating as Superman. At 31 years old, Fodé is only nine years younger than Cavill. But he has very youthful features, and Malkin contends that “Gunn liked what he saw” in Fodé’s audition tape.

Recommended Videos

Variety’s report stops short of saying that Fodé is definitively a contender for the role. And it may be months before Gunn makes a decision about who he will cast. As for Fodé, he has a role in Peacock’s upcoming true crime comedy, Based on a True Story, which will premiere on June 8.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The Batman Part II, Superman: Legacy headline new DC film and TV slate
Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

After much anticipation, James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their first slate of upcoming projects for DC Studios. The DC heads announced new projects, including The Batman Part II and Superman: Legacy, which will both be released in 2025.

The Batman Part II will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the sequel to 2022's The Batman. Matt Reeves will return to write and direct the sequel, which will open in theaters on October 3, 2025. The Batman films from Reeves will not be a part of the unified DC Universe. Instead, it will be categorized as DC Elseworlds, a film or TV series outside of the DC Universe. Joker: Folie à Deux will also fall into this category.

Read more
How 2019’s Brightburn shows what James Gunn has in store for Superman
movie muddle toddlers animation kicks off with trailers for horror flicks brightburn

James Gunn has received a lot of backlash as the new co-head of DC Films for canceling many highly anticipated superhero projects, including a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill. However, he has also sparked intrigue from many fans for announcing an upcoming reboot of Superman that he wrote himself. For those who haven't heard the news, Gunn will produce a movie following a new version of Clark Kent during his first years working at the Daily Planet and protecting the people of Earth as Superman.

While some may be skeptical about Gunn writing and making a Superman film, it is worth pointing out that he has already made such a film not so long ago: 2019's Brightburn. In looking at Brightburn, we can catch a glimpse of Gunn's potential vision for the Man of Steel, which has more in common with Zach Snyder's interpretation than fans, and even Gunn, would care to admit.

Read more
The 5 most powerful Superman villains, ranked
Darkseid sits on a throne in Justice League.

Because he was essentially the first superhero, Superman has a long and storied history filled with villains. Some of them are iconic, and some of them were complete duds. In that long history, though, Superman has also faced a number of incredibly powerful villains.

After all, because Superman is also one of the most powerful villains in superhero history, he has to face some insanely powerful villains in order to come up against an actual threat. Superman usually wins the fight, even when he comes up against these villains, but the fights are certainly a little close for comfort. These five baddies are not only some of the most powerful villains the superhero has faced in his 84 years of existence, but they are also some of the most fearsome foes that have ever been created.
5. Brainiac

Read more