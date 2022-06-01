Kevin Hart is mistaken for a killer in The Man From Toronto

Have you ever booked a stay at an Airbnb only to find that it’s not what you expected? In The Man From Toronto, that’s what happens to Kevin Hart’s Teddy. But instead of dirty sheets and foul smells coming from the fridge, Teddy’s problems are a little more pressing. Because he’s in the wrong place at the wrong time, some very bad people believe that Teddy is the infamous enforcer/assassin known as The Man From Toronto. And if Teddy wants to keep breathing, then he had better make sure that the criminals believe his deception.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Man From Toronto, which introduces both Teddy and the guy he is subbing in for: Randy (Woody Harrelson). As you might expect, Randy is less than pleased that someone has been trading upon his name and reputation. Unfortunately for Teddy, Randy doesn’t see any other option than to make sure that his clients keep thinking that Teddy is the man they hired.

If the trailer is any indication, it looks like the story will become an odd buddy comedy between the pair. Teddy clearly seems to feel some connection to Randy, which doesn’t appear to be shared. But that’s part of the fun because they’re in this together now.

Kaley Cuoco also stars in the film as Maggie, with Jasmine Mathews as Ruth, Pierson Fodé as the “Man from Miami,” and Tomohisa Yamashita as the “Man from Tokyo.” Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, and Kate Drummond will fill out the rest of the supporting cast.

Patrick Hughes directed The Man From Toronto from a screenplay by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, which was adapted from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. It will premiere on Netflix on June 24.

Editors' Recommendations