 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Kevin Hart is mistaken for a killer in The Man From Toronto

Blair Marnell
By

Have you ever booked a stay at an Airbnb only to find that it’s not what you expected? In The Man From Toronto, that’s what happens to Kevin Hart’s Teddy. But instead of dirty sheets and foul smells coming from the fridge, Teddy’s problems are a little more pressing. Because he’s in the wrong place at the wrong time, some very bad people believe that Teddy is the infamous enforcer/assassin known as The Man From Toronto. And if Teddy wants to keep breathing, then he had better make sure that the criminals believe his deception.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Man From Toronto, which introduces both Teddy and the guy he is subbing in for: Randy (Woody Harrelson). As you might expect, Randy is less than pleased that someone has been trading upon his name and reputation. Unfortunately for Teddy, Randy doesn’t see any other option than to make sure that his clients keep thinking that Teddy is the man they hired.

If the trailer is any indication, it looks like the story will become an odd buddy comedy between the pair. Teddy clearly seems to feel some connection to Randy, which doesn’t appear to be shared. But that’s part of the fun because they’re in this together now.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in The Man From Toronto.

Kaley Cuoco also stars in the film as Maggie, with Jasmine Mathews as Ruth, Pierson Fodé as the “Man from Miami,” and Tomohisa Yamashita as the “Man from Tokyo.” Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, and Kate Drummond will fill out the rest of the supporting cast.

Patrick Hughes directed The Man From Toronto from a screenplay by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, which was adapted from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. It will premiere on Netflix on June 24.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Paramount+ in June 2022

The cast of South Park assembles in a large group image.

Warzone: Tips and tricks to conquer Rebirth Island during Season 3 Reloaded

Overhead shot of Rebirth Island in Warzone.

The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2022

Karl Fairburne on a zipline in Sniper Elite 5.

The best mouse for 2022: Top wireless mice compared

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All confirmed Pokémon

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Best Vitamix blender deals for June 2022

Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Best humidifier deals for June 2022

honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier

Best dishwasher deals for June 2022

An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.

Best microwave deals for June 2022

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best Kindle deals and sales for June 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best air conditioner deals for June 2022

black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720

Best coffee maker deals for June 2022

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte