The constant demand for true crime content on streamers has apparently given birth to a new comedy genre in which ordinary people start their own true crime podcasts while getting sucked into the danger. It clearly worked for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and now Peacock is taking a stab at the idea with its new original series, Based on a True Story. The show features Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a married couple, Ava and Nathan Bartlett, who find themselves in a world of trouble when Ava’s true crime obsession boils over.

Based On A True Story | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

In the world of the show, Ava is an ex-tennis star, while Nathan is a plumber who is just trying to make ends meet as they prepare for the birth of their child. As seen in the trailer above, Ava’s obsession with true crime is putting a strain on their relationship. And when a serial killer is confirmed to be in the area, Ava decides to start her own true crime podcast with Nathan and lure the killer onto their show.

Series creator Craig Rosenberg shared a statement through Peacock that explains how and why he came up with the series.

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America,” wrote Rosenberg. “Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show. I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.”

The rest of the cast includes Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

Based on a True Story will premiere on Peacock on June 8, and the first season will run for eight episodes.

