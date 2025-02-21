 Skip to main content
Another One UI 7 beta has landed much sooner than we expected

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s plans to release the Android 15 update to older devices have been deferred by unforeseen issues. While the brand is braving to fix those before releasing a stable version, another subsequent One UI beta has dropped — and, it’s the second one this week.

Just days after releasing the One UI 7 beta 4, Samsung is sending out yet another beta update for the Galaxy S24 series. YouTuber and blogger Jeff Springer received the update and shared the relatively small changelog in a post on X.

The changelog mentions a single bug fix which addresses the crashing of Samsung’s Visual Voicemail app in the previous update. The app is built into One UI and allows you to view voicemails, with transcripts, in a text inbox-like interface and reply to voicemail via text.

Despite the minor fix, the update weighs in at 436MB, so the update might be ironing out some more issues under the hood. Samsung does not officially number the update the beta updates, so we aren’t quite sure if it’s okay to call this as the One UI 7 beta 5 or beta 4.1.

Hurdles before a stable One UI 7 release

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Galaxy AI screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Despite Samsung first teasing the One UI 7 in December last year, the only devices to have received the update are the Galaxy S25 phones, as well as the India-specific Galaxy F06, which were launched with it. Besides these, Samsung has limited the One UI 7 beta update to the Galaxy S24 series and not shed light on official plans to release stable or beta builds for older devices. Compared to previous years, the update is fairly delayed and naturally brewing frustration among those who own older Samsung devices.

Despite several rumors floating on the internet about tentative timelines for the release of One UI 7, a Samsung forums moderator recently addressed the issue and stated the number of betas does not indicate the completeness of the interface. “The number of Beta versions is determined by the need to refine and improve the software based on user feedback — not by a fixed plan,” the mod noted in their reply.

On the positive side, the update patching a minor issue suggests we might be closer to a stable One UI 7 update. This also aligns with a bold — but unverifiable — claim about Samsung closing its One UI 7 beta program, which signals the stable release may be imminent. But without clarity from Samsung, we would refrain from being too optimistic.

