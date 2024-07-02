 Skip to main content
New details just leaked about Samsung’s next Galaxy S24 phone

By
Galaxy S24 FE in light green.
OnLeaks

It appears that today’s news is all about smartphone colors. Earlier, we mentioned that an upcoming Google Pixel 9 could be available in a bright pink color. Now, we have information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE colors.

According to leaker Ross Young (posting on X, formerly Twitter), Samsung plans to release its next “Fan Edition” phone in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow. The Galaxy S23 FE is currently available in graphite, purple, cream, mint, tangerine, and indigo.

S24FE colors:
– Black
– Gray
– Light Blue
– Light Green
– Yellow
Black is highest volume.

&mdash; Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2024

In June, OnLeaks shared the first potential look at the Galaxy S24 FE in light green, as you can see above. That, combined with Young’s track record, is a pretty good indication that these are, in fact, the colors Samsung will have for the S24 FE.

Galaxy S FE models typically combine some of the top features of the regular Galaxy lineup while leaving out others to keep the price lower. For instance, the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one generation behind the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Galaxy S23 FE also has a slightly less advanced camera system than the regular Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a coaster and leaf in the front.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

However, the current FE model does offer some improved features compared to the Galaxy S23. This includes a larger display and battery at a lower price.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE in October of last year, while the previous model, the Galaxy S21 FE, was released in January 2022. Assuming Samsung sticks to the same general timeline, the Galaxy S24 FE should arrive no later than the end of the year or early in January. Until then, the company is poised to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10 at a Galaxy Unpacked event.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
