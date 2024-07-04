The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $90 price cut — this week only!

We live in an age of wearable technology, and one of the most popular smartwatches on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. We’ve had the opportunity to test this bad boy out ourselves and truly enjoyed the experience. The Galaxy Watch lineup is well known for its performance benchmarks, comfortable fit, and versatile app selection, but it can be challenging to find Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Fortunately, that’s where the Best Buy 4th of July Sale comes in.

And as a matter of fact, we’ve already locked our sights on a phenomenal 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 promotion. When you purchase the device now through July 7 at Best Buy, you’ll be able to take $90 off the normal price of $300. While Best Buy deals are always on our radar, this is one of the best we’ve seen for a Samsung smartwatch.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

When it comes to smartwatches, you’ll want a device that can keep up with your lifestyle. From fitness tracking to battery life and overall usability, the Galaxy Watch 6 is outfitted with the right core peripherals for the job. That includes an Exynos W930 CPU that delivers max speeds of 1.4GHz, joined by a Mali-G68 GPU. Whether you’re cycling back and forth between numerous apps or you’re using one of the Galaxy Watch’s many health and wellness capabilities, the Watch 6 has plenty of power to get the job done.

Speaking of health: The Galaxy Watch 6 tracks everything from blood oxygen and calories burned to hours slept and laps swam. It’s one of the best wearables for honing in on our vitals, and the comfortable 40mm band will make you forget you’re even wearing a watch half the time.

You’ll also be able to use the Galaxy Watch 6 to access some of your smartphone features while you’re on the move. This includes texts, notifications, listening to music, and even the ability to call friends and family. Those looking for the best phone to wearable experience should use a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for ideal results.

As we mentioned, this deal expires on July 7. If you’ve been waiting for smartwatch deals to start cropping up, this is a promo you don’t want to miss. Take home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for just $210 while this deal lasts.