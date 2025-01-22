Here’s how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ and save

Table of Contents Table of Contents Galaxy S25 — from $300 ($800 – $500 trade credit) with $50 Samsung credit Galaxy S25+ — from $300 ($1,000 – $700 trade credit) with $100 Samsung credit Why do I have Samsung credit?

The newest Android phones are out for preorder now, ready for you to get your hands on them by February 7. This is the Galaxy S25 series from Samsung, featuring three phones; the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. These phones are set to enter the ranks of our picks for the best Android phones. You can find out everything we already know about the S25 series in our Samsung Galaxy S25 explainer (including an overview of their clever AI features), but here we’re talking about something far more important: actually getting an S25 or S25+ in your hands. And you can get a discount as well!

Tap the button below to see all of the preorder info from Samsung, with the phones laid out on one page, or continue reading to see what Samsung Galaxy S25 preorder deals are available for each phone, one at a time. One important thing to note is that students can get a 5% discount on top of any other discount for any of the phones.

Galaxy S25 — from $300 ( $800 – $500 trade credit ) with $50 Samsung credit

The standard Galaxy S25 is $500 off, if you trade in a powerful enough phone. You’ll also get the chance to get up to $50 in instant Samsung credits, which can be used right away towards things like upgrading your storage, getting other add-ons, or buying the Samsung’s device protection Samsung Care. If you buy on the Samsung site, you’ll also have access to exclusive colors like Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. Finally, don’t forget that student discount which will drop the phone by an extra 5% if you qualify.

Galaxy S25+ — from $300 ( $1,000 – $700 trade credit ) with $100 Samsung credit

If the upgrade to anything over the base model scares you from a price perspective, let this be a nice reminder that it doesn’t have to be terrible. A total return of up to $800 will certainly soften the blow, especially if you’re trying to get the higher storage option (the leap from 256GB to 512GB is not insignificant, after all, and this credit makes it essentially just cost $20). Remember that you can still get the extra 5% student discount, too, the if you order via Samsung you can get the special Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colors.

Why do I have Samsung credit?

When you first visit the pre-order page at Samsung, you may see that you have Samsung credit. Even if you aren’t logged it. It appears confusing, but Samsung credits in this case are specifically to reduce the price of something like extra storage, an add-on, or Samsung Care. So, if you see references to Samsung credit you already have, don’t be alarmed — it’s not a mistake.