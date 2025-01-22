The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases for your pre-order

Table of Contents Table of Contents Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case Poetic Neon Case Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet case Ghostek Nautical Slim Waterproof case Ringke Seoul Fusion case Torro Detachable Leather case VRS Design Terra Guard Ultimate case Zizo Bolt Series case with belt clip What to consider How we test Why trust us

Love a big and powerful smartphone? The launch of Samsung's latest range of S-class smartphones has to be one of the best days of the year for you, then. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been revealed at Galaxy Unpacked, and it's a stunner. It's massive, with an included S Pen to facilitate scribbles and doodles on the enormous 6.9-inch display, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside means it powers through even the most demanding tasks, apps, and games. To top it off, it's absolutely gorgeous too. While we hate to make declarations before we've had time with a device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is sure to be one of the year's best smartphones, and a shoe-in for our best phones list.

It's safe to say we're in love with the S25 Ultra, and we're sure you will be too. But that means it's doubly-important to make sure it's protected. If you've just pre-ordered your new S25 Ultra, or are considering doing so, then protection should be the very next thing on your mind. While tougher than they used to be, smartphones are still fairly fragile, which is especially worrying at the high prices Samsung is charging. A good protective case can make the difference between having to buy a new phones, and a near miss. While it's still early, here are the best cases you can buy for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order.

The best overall Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros Crystal clear material

Military grade drop protection

Dual layer construction Cons Not as protective as other options

Spigen is almost always our first stop when it comes to buying a new case, and when you've tried one, you'll know exactly why. All of Spigen's cases are solid, well-built, and extremely protective, and your choice between them will come largely down to personal preference. For us, it's hard to argue against a clear case. After all, your new phone is stunning, and while you want to protect it, you don't want to hide its style away. The Ultra Hybrid case allows you to strike a strong balance between preserving your phone's looks, and packing in excellent protection. It has a dual layer construction, using hard polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU to give strength against most hazards, and the use of blue resin helps to keep it clearer for longer. Military grade protection also means your phone is safe, too.

It has few weaknesses, but it's worth keeping in mind that this is an excellent everyday case, and so, if you need something more rugged, then it's better to leave this case at home and grab something more heavy-duty. However, for most people, this clear case is excellent.

The best drop Smasung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Poetic Neon Case

Pros Strong protection we've come to expect from Poetic

Excellent drop-proofing

Anti-slip backing Cons Not exactly a looker

Poetic is a relative newcomer on the case scene, but it's definitely made an impact. Known for its rugged and very protective cases, Poetic's quieter, more subtle cases are still worth your time, and it's here we find the Neon case. It's definitely more subtle than its brethren, but to call it good looking would probably be a lie. Still, we love the highlights around the edges, and while it's no beauty, it has a lot of brawn. It's heavily shock-proofed, and is especially good for those prone to letting their phone take a tumble. An anti-slip grip on the backside helps to prevent drops, and if it does go, it's well protected too. It's available at a great price, and a solid choice for those who want some rugged, but without the rugged style.

The best leather Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet case

Pros All-around leather protection

Real leather material

Built-in kickstand

Room for cards, tickets, or cash Cons Expensive

If you look back into the history of phones and cases, leather is the material for phone cases, having been a stalwart companion since the very first days of cellphones. So, why not gird your new Galaxy S25 Ultra in genuine cowhide? Snakehive's leather case is made from luxurious top-grain nubuck leather, giving it a classy and refined look and feel. Since it's real leather, it only gets better with age, creating a unique patina that grows with you and your phone. It's more resistant to dirt and getting damaged than other cases as a result, which does help to offset some of the high pricing we see in the space. Yes, it's an expensive case, and you'll generally have to pay more than you're used to for cases. Still, even with that in mind, the additional room for tickets, cash, or credit cards, the built-in kickstand, and the all-around protection do add to the value prospect. Oh, and it looks and feels gorgeous.

The best waterproof Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Ghostek Nautical Slim Waterproof case

Pros Excellent protection

Additional waterproofing

Port covers Cons A bit bulky, despite the name

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, but every little helps when it comes to dealing with water. After all, water and electronics don't mix well, and anything extra you can add to your phone to keep it safe is a good idea. Ghostek creates some of the best rugged cases on the market, with a style all its won. The Nautical series is a long-running favorite of ours at Digital Trends, entirely because it blends Ghostek's vaunted protection with additional waterproofing that keeps your phone safe from the elements. It's a fully sealed case, with plugs for all the ports, ensuring water stays out. It's a bit dear, and despite the "Slim" monikor, it's also on the bulkier side — but it does what it claims, and does it very well indeed.

The best fashionable Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Ringke Seoul Fusion case

Pros Great style

Good protection

Slimline and lightweight Cons Lacking in other features

The S25 Ultra is a gorgeous phone, but we can definitely add to that if we want to, and Ringke's Seoul Fusion case is great for that. The case has a stylised print of Seoul's map on it, and at first glance, it looks like nothing other than a stylish shatter on the back of your phone. We think it looks great. Granted, it's not the most useful of cases, unless you're lost in Seoul, of course, and there's no kickstand or other similar feature you might find on another phone. It's protective though, thanks to our old friend, the dual layer combination of TPU and PC. The slimline build means it's also easy to put on and forget about — until you see the back, obviously.

Sure, it's not as protective as other cases, but it looks great, and if that's important to you, check this out.

The best versatile Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Torro Detachable Leather case

Pros Gorgeous and luxurious

Case section detaches from cover

Kickstand

Wallet section Cons Very expensive

We love leather wallets, so much that we couldn't resist putting another wallet case into this roundup. Torro's leather wallet shares many similarities with other leather wallets, including the all-around protection offered by the cover section, the additional room for cash, cards, or tickets, and the built-in kickstand — but it does have some tricks of its own that give it its own category. Namely, the case section separates from the leather wallet, giving you the option to go sans wallet, if you don't need it. It scores a lot of extra points for versatility, thanks to this alone, as it's a case that adapts and works with you, giving you as many options as you need. Of course, like all leather cases, this doesn't come cheap, and Torro's cases are amongst some of the more expensive you'll find. They're supremely well built and look amazing though, so it's worth the investment.

The best rugged Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

VRS Design Terra Guard Ultimate case

Pros Extremely protective

Packed with extra features, including MagSafe

Full camera cover Cons Camera lens cover could get annoying

Large and bulky

VRS Design isn't as well known as some names on this list, but that doesn't mean you should skip this entry. Just look at it — the Terra Guard Ultimate lives up to its grandiose name. It's extremely protective, using a range of materials in its construction, which mean it can take almost anything you can throw at it, up to and including a separate flap cover for the camera lenses. That makes it a bulky case, but it comes with some additional features to help temper that additional size. The camera lens cover can be used as a kickstand, and there's a massive magnet on the back, which means its MagSafe compatible. Yes, a case this thick doesn't block wireless charging, which is a nice surprise. Best of all, it's not expensive either. A great choice of case for rugged case lovers.

The best belt clip Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case

Zizo Bolt Series case with belt clip

Pros Strong and protective

Included belt clip, lanyard, and kickstand

Unique design Cons Expensive

Belt clips get something of a bad rap as something old men use, but the reality couldn't be further from that. Belt clips are indisposable for some people, and especially useful on any rugged case that's worth its salt in real life use. The Zizo Bolt is one such case, and the belt clip is bringing some friends with it too. But first, let's discuss the protection on offer here. Simply put, it's a very solid case. It uses a classic combination of a hard outer shell with a shock-absorbing inner core, and it's very effective, guarding against bumps, drops, shocks, and scratches. A screen protector is included too, along with a lanyard to attach your phone to your wrist, and a handy kickstand. And yes, there's a rotating belt clip as well, completing the bundle. On the down side, it's certainly expensive — but it's hard to argue you don't get a lot for your money.

What to consider

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great phone, and it deserves some serious consideration when it comes to picking a case. Here are some things to think about.

How protective should my case be?

How much protection do you need? Your first instinct may be to say "all of it!", but you may change your mind when you see how bulky some rugged cases can be. If your phone spends a lot of time sat on an office desk, well, maybe consider some everyday protection — still a good amount, but nothing crazily rugged. Whereas if you often find yourself outdoors, or near water, you might want to consider a hardy or even waterproof case. Just in case.

What features do I need?

As above, this depends entirely on how you use your phone. If you watch a lot of videos, a kickstand is probably invaluable. Or, if you hate carrying around a wallet or purse all the time, maybe a wallet case would be a better investment. See what different cases offer, and think about whether it's something you'd use or not.

How expensive should a case be?

Much like most elements of life, more money gets you a better product. Yes, you can get cases for really cheap if you know where to look, but those cases often aren't worth the plastic they're built from, and if your purpose is to buy something protective, it's often worth buying something with a trusted brand name.

How we test

We'll freely admit it; we won't have spent personal time with every case on this list. But we will have spent time with cases from a wide number of case manufacturers, and we know how cases from different companies feel and work. We've swapped between cases more times than is worth mentioning, and we know what makes a good case, and most importantly, who makes them.

Why trust us

We here at Digital Trends live, breathe, and work smartphones. Day in, day out, we test, explore, and play with some of the best (and sometimes, worst) phones, tablets, and wearables on the market today. If we don't know something about a phone, we likely know someone who will. We're all experts in our field, and we endeavour to keep it that way by staying abreast of the latest changes in the space.