These clever Galaxy S25 AI features look surprisingly helpful

Galaxy S24 FE
Digital Trends

With fewer than seven days to go until Samsung’s January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event, the specs and look of the Galaxy S25 series is pretty well known, but a new leak has dished out more on the lineup’s Galaxy AI features and its camera. It looks like the Galaxy S25 will integrate the Gemini assistant into Samsung Notes and YouTube, but the most interesting find is the Now Brief feature.

The Now Brief feature looks like it offers real-time information throughout the day, like a morning message with the weather and your energy score, the “For your route” section with a map and even a coupon to use along the way, while the “Night Summary” talks about your overall physical activity for the day. All of these examples were shared with the Portuguese website Tecnoblog, and the names of the cards are translated from Portuguese, but if accurate it appears Galaxy AI is on its way to becoming a lot more helpful in day-to-day life.

We already knew Gemini AI is impressive, but these images tease even more functionality than expected. It appears you can play a YouTube video and ask Gemini to “List the places mentioned in this video and save a Note,” which shows at least two apps that will integrate with the AI, and there are likely several others not shown. Even if these are the only two apps at the moment, on-demand video summaries could save a lot of time, especially when learning to perform a new task, identify places, or understanding if the video contains information you need.

As for the camera arrangement, the Galaxy S25 Plus will have a 12MP front camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP main camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It will be powered by a 4,900mAh battery which Samsung claims will keep you going for up to 30 hours per charge.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has an even more impressive camera setup. The three cameras on the rear are a 50MP wide-angle, a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The S25 Ultra also has a 5,000mAh battery. We will find out how much of this is accurate, and what else the Galaxy S25 series holds, on January 22.

