 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A new Galaxy S24 Ultra update is coming soon, and it sounds like a big deal

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Since its launch in January, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received steady software updates. According to Ice Universe, the latest update, which is expected to drop next month, should be another great one.

The well-informed leaker has stated that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra update will significantly improve the camera. These enhancements will encompass white balance optimization, HDR optimization, overprocessing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization, and video zoom optimization. That’s a lot of optimization!

Recommended Videos

What’s not coming in this update, but should arrive soon, is additional camera optimization of telephoto and night mode above 10x.

We first reported on the next Samsung update in May. At the time, Ice Universe said Galaxy S24 Ultra users should expect “a lot of camera updates” from  the “biggest update of S24 since its release.”

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In March, Samsung released camera updates for the entire Galaxy S24 series. The April 2024 update addressed some previous concerns about the product lineup’s camera features. This included improvements for lowlight images and image colors in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and support for 480 x 480 resolution when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos.

The April update for the Galaxy S24 built on the enhancements from the previous February release, which included improved zoom, portrait mode, night mode, and rear camera video capture capabilities.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad-lens rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Both phones also feature a 12MP selfie camera.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Galaxy S25 camera specs just leaked. Here’s the good and the bad
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup early next year. While it’s still too early to have a complete picture of the lineup, new rumors are pouring in. The latest comes from GalaxyClub and reveals critical information about the Galaxy S25's cameras. According to a new report, the entry-level Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will feature the same 50-megapixel main and 12MP selfie cameras found on previous models, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Whether changes are being made to those phones’ ultrawide or telephoto lenses remains unknown.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 will fix a big mistake Samsung made with the Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.

We’re still a little bit away from when Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 in January. At the moment, we’re anticipating Samsung’s latest foldables -- the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 -- to arrive on July 10 during a Samsung event in Paris. However, a new leak from Ming-Chi Kuo has tipped some details about the Galaxy S25 specs.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will pack the latest and greatest hardware with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. According to Kuo, Qualcomm will be the sole supplier of the S25, unlike the previous year, when it only supplied 40% of the chips for the S24. That means there will not be different Qualcomm and Exynos models scattered across the global market, which should reduce the performance difference experienced by users. The Exynos 2500 may simply not be ready to ship due to a lower-than-expected 3nm yield.

Read more
Your Galaxy S22 is about to get an important security update
Samsung Galaxy S22 held in hand.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22, you should be on the lookout for a critical security update. Currently making its way to European users, the update should soon arrive for U.S. folks, too. The same June 2024 update was sent to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 owners earlier this year.

The new update addresses 59 security vulnerabilities and is tailored for the Galaxy S22 series, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These smartphones bear model numbers SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-S908B.

Read more