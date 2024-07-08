Since its launch in January, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received steady software updates. According to Ice Universe, the latest update, which is expected to drop next month, should be another great one.

The well-informed leaker has stated that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra update will significantly improve the camera. These enhancements will encompass white balance optimization, HDR optimization, overprocessing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization, and video zoom optimization. That’s a lot of optimization!

What’s not coming in this update, but should arrive soon, is additional camera optimization of telephoto and night mode above 10x.

We first reported on the next Samsung update in May. At the time, Ice Universe said Galaxy S24 Ultra users should expect “a lot of camera updates” from the “biggest update of S24 since its release.”

In March, Samsung released camera updates for the entire Galaxy S24 series. The April 2024 update addressed some previous concerns about the product lineup’s camera features. This included improvements for lowlight images and image colors in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and support for 480 x 480 resolution when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos.

The April update for the Galaxy S24 built on the enhancements from the previous February release, which included improved zoom, portrait mode, night mode, and rear camera video capture capabilities.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad-lens rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Both phones also feature a 12MP selfie camera.